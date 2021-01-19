Photozou Koukoku Co., Ltd. (JAPAN) a subsidiary of Photozou Holdings, Inc. (PTZH) unites photographers & models as a new services, and announces new international & domestic business expansion plans

TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photozou Holdings, Inc., the OTC market registered corporation under the ticker symbol of "PTZH", and the holding company of Photozou Koukoku Co., Ltd. announces on January 19th, 2021 that a business called "Primavera Photo Session in Osaka" (JAPAN) starts to provide photo shooting models and locations for photographers as one of the new business models of Photozou Koukoku Co., Ltd..

Photozou which is one of the biggest photo sharing SNS in Japan (Approx. 700 million registered users) is entering a new business under "Primavera Photo Session in Osaka" connecting real photographers and models in major Japanese cities providing weekly photo shooting events in both outdoor and indoor studios staring from the city of Osaka, and its surrounding locations in JAPAN. This additional service is one of the new phases of our business expansion plan taking a meaningful leap from our already well known cyberspace oriented business model into the real world of photography.

"Primavera Photo Session in Osaka" having more than 20 auditioned and registered young models, most of which are university students offering the world famous "Kawaii" photo shooting experiences and monthly photo contests for both high-end semiprofessional and enthusiastic photographers. The new business model allows photographers to select and commission a model for an individual photo shooting sessions held at many picturesque locations in the city of Osaka, Kobe and Kyoto where "Kimono" (Traditional Japanese Dress) is available to be worn by them.

In the spring of 2021, "Primavera Photo Session Tokyo" is also scheduled to be started followed by other major Japanese cities along with providing Japanese / English speaking translators, as Photozou are looking ahead to the post-COVID-19 foreign tourism in order to accommodate international photographers towards Japan. Photozou HD is also planning to duplicate and localize the same business model in other countries as we believe our global business expansion plans are sharply in focus.

For further information, please contact the following.

Photozou Koukoku Co., Ltd.

CEO: Koichi Ishizuka

ishizuka@photozou.co.jp

4F S-Twin Shinjuku, Yotsuya, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN 160-0004

TEL: +81-3-6869-1589 FAX: +81-3-6369-3727

About Photozou - "Creating the Shared Value through the Photography"

"Photozou" was established in 2005, and it means a treasury of photography in Japanese. We believe in the dynamic power of pictures, and take a pride in safeguarding the treasures and the legacies within. Our goal is to become a pronominal photo sharing & storage SNS provider for both high-end semiprofessional and enthusiastic photographers in the world.

