Physical Therapy West Lake Hills Update - Axiom Physiotherapy, Austin, TX

Axiom Physiotherapy @ (512) 808-3904 provides comprehensive physical therapy services to West Lake Hills and Austin, TX, including sport PT, manual therapy, massage therapy, and dry needling. Dr Ben Shook offers personalized care for pain management and mobility improvement.

—

Axiom Physiotherapy, https://axiompt.com/ a leading physical therapy clinic in Austin, TX, is pleased to offer a wide range of physical therapy services to residents of West Lake Hills and surrounding areas. The clinic, led by Dr. Ben Shook, a doctor of physical therapy and certified orthopedic manual therapist, specializes in biomechanics, custom foot orthotic fabrication, high-speed running analysis, and soft tissue and joint manipulation techniques.

Physical therapy https://axiompt.com/physical-therapist-austin-tx/ is a critical component of the healthcare system, helping people recover from injuries and manage chronic pain. Axiom provides comprehensive physical therapy services to adults, seniors, and elderly individuals, including sport physical therapy, manual therapy, massage therapy, and dry needling. The clinic has expertise in treating various injuries, including back pain, knee injuries, neck pain, hamstring injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and pelvic floor issues.

Axiom Physiotherapy's sport PT and rehab services are ideal for athletes and runners who need to recover from injuries and improve their performance. The clinic's physical therapists have experience working with teenagers and adult athletes, providing individualized treatment plans to help them recover from injuries before and after surgery. Additionally, the clinic provides physical therapy services to pregnant women, helping them manage pain and discomfort during pregnancy.

Axiom Physiotherapy's physical therapist, Ben Shook, offers personalized care, and each patient's treatment plan is tailored to their specific needs. He is an experienced physical therapist in the use of various techniques, including manual therapy, soft tissue and joint manipulation, and gait analysis, to help patients manage pain and improve their mobility.

The clinic also provides massage therapy services, which can be beneficial for patients with chronic pain or those recovering from injuries. Axiom Physiotherapy's massage therapist treatment https://axiompt.com/massage-therapist-austin-tx/ includes a range of massage techniques to help patients manage pain and discomfort.

Axiom Physiotherapy is conveniently located near West Lake Hills, Austin, TX and patients can easily schedule appointments online.

About Us: Dr. Ben Shook, DPT, COMT, specializes in manual therapy, custom foot orthotic fabrication, high-speed running analysis, and trigger point dry needling. He is dedicated to evidence-based practices and helping his patients achieve a pain-free lifestyle.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Ben Shook

Email: Send Email

Organization: Axiom Physiotherapy

Address: 1015 Beecave Woods Dr #300f, Austin, TX 78746, United States

Phone: (512) 808-3904

Website: https://axiompt.com/



Release ID: 89095311

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.