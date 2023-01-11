Physiotherapist Austin TX (Barton Creek) Updates Treatments for Injuries

Axiom Physiotherapy @ 512-808-3904 is an Austin, Texas-based Physiotherapist clinic near Barton Creek, led by Br Ben Shook. This physical therapist has updated treatments for injury recovery.

More information about Dr Ben Shook at Axiom Physiotherapy near Barton Creek, Austin,TX is available via https://axiompt.com/physiotherapy-austin-tx/

Axiom Physiotherapy helps people pursue their passion by finding and addressing the root causes of injuries. It was established by Dr Ben Shook, a physical therapist who holds a certificate from the International Academy of Orthopedic Medicine. Among its other services are massage therapy, dry needling, custom orthotics, and therapeutic exercise.



Dr Shook adds 'Physical therapy or physiotherapy helps people of all ages who have medical conditions, illnesses or injuries that limit their regular ability to move and function.



A customized physical therapy program can help individuals return to their prior level of functioning, and encourage activities and lifestyle changes that can help prevent further injury and improve overall health and well being'.

Physiotherapists diagnose and manage a broad range of conditions with the bones, muscles, cardiovascular system, nerves and other parts and systems of the body. They can help people to manage chronic diseases, give lifestyle advice, prescribe exercises and aids to help people manage better, and give advice.

A physiotherapist might massage areas the body, manipulate joints, stretch muscles and/or give you exercises to do.

They will assess a patient's condition and help with physical problems. These might have come about because of an accident or injury, or something that has been there long term.

Massage therapy https://axiompt.com/massage-therapist-austin-tx/ and manual therapy https://axiompt.com/manual-therapy-austin-tx/ can also be part of physiotherapy treatment.

A recent patient reviewed this clinic near Barton Creek, Austin, TX on Google "Ben has routinely managed to reduce my pain and resolve soreness arising from a serious ankle injury and hip strain that alluded chiropractors, surgeons and other wellness trainers for years. He has achieved consistent and lasting results through careful attention to detail while always maintaining an upbeat and positive disposition and demeanor. His care, experience and training are worth the time and resource commitment. Facilities are local, clean and Ben is COVID conscious and approaches each session with the professionalism of a top notch expert and wellness advocate. If you are looking for a place to start your road to recovery and wellness, start with Ben."

About Us: Dr Ben Shook - Ben earned his Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in 2010. His strong interest in Hands-On Manual Therapy led him to acquire an advanced Certification in Orthopedic Manual Therapy (COMT) with the International Academy of Orthopedic Medicine (IAOM).

