Physiotherapist Austin, TX Launches New Website for Manual/Physical Therapy

Axiom Physiotherapy @ 512-808-3904 is an Austin, Texas-based physical therapy clinic led by Br Ben Shook. This manual therapist has announced the launch of new website

Axiom Physiotherapy is conveniently located at 1015 Beecave Woods Dr #300f, Austin, TX 78746, United States and can be reached on 512-808-3904.

The launch of this new website https://axiompt.com/ is line with Axiom's desire to reach local residents in the West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Bee Cave, Tarrytown, Lost Creek, Barton Creek areas.

With this announcement comes some clarity around the terms physiotherapy, manual therapy and physical therapy. Owner, Dr Shook explains; "these terms are used interchangeably by some, to the purists of the profession there are differences, and then you add in the fact that these terms mean different thing in different countries. Really what matters is how well patients are healed and how well they are taught what to do to prevent the injury coming back".

Physiotherapy is used more in other countries.

In the US, physical therapy is general seen as the over arching profession. Manual therapy sits under that as one possible treatment, or specialist area. Manual therapy is basically hands-on treatment. There are other treatments a PT may offer along with manual therapy as seen here https://axiompt.com/manual-therapy/

Massage therapy sits under manual therapy as one method of hands-on treatment. Other manual treatments may include ...

Dry needling https://axiompt.com/dry-needling-austin-tx/ is also offered. Trigger point dry needling is designed to help treat pain within the soft tissue of your body. A sterile needle is used, of varying in length depending on where in the body we are working. The needle is inserted in the trigger point often eliciting a local twitch response. The trigger points are within taut bands of tissue that are palpable with fingers. There is often a very noticeable response in treatment that day or the next.

Dr Shook has built up a reputation score of 4.9 with over 50 5 star reviews across the internet ...

One patient on Google recently wrote ... "Ben is phenomenal. I rarely write reviews online but Ben deserves 5 stars. He quickly identifies your problem and gets you back to feeling better quickly without needless extra sessions. Ben has worked on various parts of my body (rotator cuff, lower back, plantar fasciitis) and got me feeling better FAST. He is super responsive so scheduling is easy. He follows up his sessions with exercises to help your maintain progress. He also checks in with you post therapy to see how you are feeling. The guy really cares and it shows in his work. If you have a nagging injury or are in pain I can’t recommend him enough."

About Us: Dr Ben Shook - Ben earned his Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in 2010. His strong interest in Hands-On Manual Therapy led him to acquire an advanced Certification in Orthopedic Manual Therapy (COMT) with the International Academy of Orthopedic Medicine (IAOM).

