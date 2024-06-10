Pi Kitchen and Bath: Empowering Women in a Male-Dominated Construction Industry

PI Kitchen and Bath’s stores in Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter and Boca Raton in Florida are led by women. In addition, stores in Wayne PA, Timonium MD, Severna Park, MD, and Frederick Maryland have women managing partners in charge.

Pi Kitchen and Bath, a national chain of home improvement stores, is proud to announce its commitment to breaking gender barriers within the construction industry. Recognizing the significant gap in female representation, especially in management roles within this sector, Pi Kitchen and Bath is taking strides to ensure women are employed and empowered to take on leadership positions within the company.

Despite women constituting a substantial portion of the workforce in America, their presence in construction and management roles within the industry remains disproportionately low. Pi Kitchen and Bath is challenging this status quo by actively promoting gender diversity and inclusion within its ranks.





Commitment to Diversity and Leadership

These store managers, at the forefront of the company’s operations, embody the change the company strives to achieve in the industry. These talented women excel in a male-dominated field and drive the company's success through their leadership and expertise.



Paul Panah, CEO of Pi Kitchen and Bath, emphasizes the importance of this initiative:

"Diversity is not just a buzzword for us; it's a core value that drives innovation, creativity, and success. The inclusion of women in management roles, especially in industries where they have been historically underrepresented, enriches our company culture and enhances our decision-making processes. We believe in providing equal opportunities for all and are committed to building a workforce that reflects the diverse world we live in."





Breaking Barriers and Setting New Standards

Pi Kitchen and Bath’s dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace has contributed to a more dynamic and innovative environment and set a new standard within the construction and home improvement industry. By recognizing and harnessing the unique perspectives and skills that women bring to the table, the company is not only advancing gender equality but is also enhancing its service quality and customer satisfaction.





A Bright Future Ahead

Looking forward, Pi Kitchen and Bath remains committed to empowering women within the construction industry and beyond. By continuing to promote diversity and inclusion at all levels of the company, Pi Kitchen and Bath is not only contributing to the growth and success of its team but is also playing a crucial role in shaping a more equitable and inclusive future for the industry.

About the company: Pi Kitchen and Bath is a national chain of home improvement stores, specializing in design and build of kitchens and bathrooms across the country. The company is currently serving over 56 million Americans in 11 states and over 30 locations. Founded as a company with the goal of eliminating the hassle of renovating a house, Pi Kitchen and Bath is implementing a unique system that will make the process of remodeling very smooth for both homeowners and contractors. Pi Kitchen and Bath is projecting to hit over $100 million in revenues by 2025.

