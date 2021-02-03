Piano Software Expands Global Footprint in Asia-Pacific with New Leadership, Headquarters in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano, the leading subscription commerce and customer experience platform, today announced further expansion of its global footprint in Asia-Pacific, with a new headquarters and core team in Singapore focused on serving existing customers and growing Piano's business across the region. The region will be led by Tim Rowell, former General Manager of Piano's UK office, and includes sales, marketing, technical consultancy, strategic services and technical support functions, supplemented by market and regional specialists in Australia and Thailand.

With clients such as South China Morning Post, The Star, Thai Rath, MIMO Tech Co., Ltd and Australian Community Media part of its regional roster, Piano already is firmly cemented in a market rapidly moving towards a subscription-based publisher model. According to a Citi survey of 580 senior business executives in APAC, 46% predicted that subscription models would be widespread in their industry by 2021, up from 12% in 2018, and 75% believed the shift to a subscription-based business model was a board-level priority.

"Expanding in Singapore empowers us to better serve our APAC client base and to showcase our end-to-end platform and consultative services to a fast-growing market," Rowell said. "All the evidence suggests that media companies across the region are embracing subscription models as well as first-party data strategies to drive audience engagement, and we couldn't be better placed to help them."

In just four short years, Piano has shown exponential gains in a $77B addressable market, netting over 350 customers across six continents globally. Its APAC expansion is a continuation of Piano's rapid growth over the last 18 months in particular, during which the company has grown its global business by over 300%. Additionally, recent leadership hires such as Chief Growth Officer Joanna Catalano, a former Dentsu Aegis and Google executive with previous experience building new businesses in the Asia-Pacific market, are further driving the company's revenue growth through strategic partnerships and global market reach.

Piano's end-to-end platform leverages data, artificial intelligence and commerce features to help global, national and local publishers achieve revenue growth while also empowering teams to launch relevant audience experiences. Over the last year, Piano has received significant market recognition as a fast-growing, cutting-edge technology company. Piano was included in the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ and won Product of the Year from the Business Intelligence Group, among other accolades.

