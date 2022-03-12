Pickleball Coaches Teach Custom Classes for Beginners, 3.0, 4.0, 4.5 Players

—

The Pickleball Experience is a team of 3 instructors that provide private lessons, destination clinics, and Pickleball coaching camps all over the United States. These workshops or “Experiences“ are suitable for beginners, intermediate, and advanced level players. Their home base is in the Pacific Northwest in the beautiful evergreen state of Washington, where they have regularly scheduled experiences for locals and anyone interested in visiting the area. They also provide experiences on a local court in the area, contact them to plan a unique experience.

To learn more about private lessons, 1-day clinics or 2-3 day Pickleball camps, or customized experience:

Go to https://www.thepickleballexperience.com/

Pickleball has become the fastest growing sport in the USA and its demand during this pandemic has increased significantly. Sport and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), states American Pickleball participation grew by 21.3% last year. This popular racquet sport has many benefits and everyone should start to play. It’s a fun social game and has not only gained much popularity in the senior community but also amongst families, college-aged, teens, and kids. Its major popularity has to do with its social benefit- getting to meet new people who quickly become new friends – “ The Pickleball community is one of the most welcoming communities” states Jemuel Morris. There is also of course the physical benefit – where it allows outdoor activity and gets the body moving if stuck indoors. The exercise and cardiovascular aspect of this sport is an added benefit because the sport is so much fun.

The Pickleball Experience was created by the team as they saw a growing need and demand for skilled coaches and instructors. They wanted to provide a different experience of coaching workshops that was not already out there. Their alternative teaching approach involves a more relaxed vibe and customized experience designed for everyone to improve their skill and rating by learning offensive, defensive strategies while having a great time. This is depicted in The Pickleball Experience’s mission statement :

“Make Friends, Have Fun. Oh, And Get Better At Pickleball.”

The Pickleball Experience team: Brian Ashworth, Peter Hudachko, and Jemuel Morris have helped many students learn the game, increase their skills, and strengthen their weaknesses in a fun, enjoyable way. Brian is a 5.0 player with 9 years playing/teaching experience with USA Open Men’s Gold Medalist, USAPA National Medalist, 3 times SoCal Men’s Gold Medalist. Canadian National Medalist. Peter is a 5.0 player who has been teaching and playing for over 10 years with Silver and Bronze Medalist in numerous National Tournaments. Peter states “ Unlike any of the Pickleball workshops out there, the unique games and drills are customized to each group, everyone has so much fun, and great friends and connections are made”. Jemuel is a PPR certified trainer, coach, Gold Medalist at the 4.5 Level and is the creator of the fun and unique drills and games used only at The Pickleball Experience.

This team of 3 is the coaching trifecta: A perfect synergy of guides who will surely make you laugh, have a good time, and take your game to the next level. Each one brings a unique energy to the group, and together they work well as a team bringing different perspectives to the experience. They have many glowing reviews, some very happy Picklers or pickle pals state ” Took an Experience in Roche Harbor and had a blast! Worked hard, laughed hard and learned lots!”, “Amazing, he took one look and explained the necessary changes and it changed the third shot drop.” “The Pickleball Experience has changed this Pickleball community!”.

To read more reviews go to …..https://www.thepickleballexperience.com/pages/reviews

With the latest announcement, The Pickleball Experience team is constantly innovating new concepts and drills and continually expanding their range of experiences including The Destination Pickleball Experience in Hawaii, Costa Rica, and more in 2022. These experiences involve vacation destinations where traveling and playing Pickleball coincide – explore a new place and enjoy the sights while playing. The Pickleball Experience plans to expand across the USA and internationally. Brian states “ We love the game and want to help grow and expand it across the globe, we urge everyone to give it a try.”

To get started or to give the gift of Pickleball to a loved one, The Pickleball Experience’s sister company ANOKII CO SPORT is launching their Pickleball paddles starter bundle set. A great starter bundle set for the whole family that has everything needed to get started- 2 paddles, 4 balls, a quick rule guide, and some fun extras. Just get the players, court, and net. A rep from Anokii Co Sport states “The design is fun and great looking paddles for the whole family. The paddles have a premium graphite face with a honeycomb core which makes it light and comfortable at about 7.6 ounces. They come in 4 bright colors with the Pickleball common terminology and lingo right on the paddle face.

For more info on where to get a starter set go here https://www.anokiico.com/collections/pickleball-set

UPCOMING PICKLEBALL EXPERIENCES & CLASSES: The Pickleball Experience has upcoming clinics in Seattle, Washington, Loma Linda, California, La Pine, Oregon, and Bigfork, Montana. Stay up to date for experiences and inquire about them coming to a local city.

