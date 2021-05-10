PICKPLUS, Korean used car exporter, awarded the Million-dollar-export Tower at the 57th Trade Day Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PICKPLUS, a Korean used car exporter, recently has won the Million-dollar-export Tower on the 57th Trade Day.



The Korea International Trade Association held the 57th Trade Day at COEX in Samsung-dong, Seoul, in honor of the Korean companies who contributed to overseas exports in spite of the COVID-19 Pandemic. PICKPLUS won the Million-dollar-export Tower in recognition of the work to export about 2,000 cars annually to Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.



PICKPLUS headquartered in Goyang-si with a distribution center in Seo-gu, Incheon specializes in exporting used cars. All staffs have certificates of automobile diagnostic evaluator authorized by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, so PICKPLUS is providing overseas Buyers with inexpensive and high-quality used cars in various ways after accurately diagnosing the cars to find the best ones.

The main services that PICKPLUS provides to Buyers are as follows.

1. Used Car Auction Agency Service

After receiving the desired types of cars from buyers including model No., and rating, etc., PICKPLUS visits the auction house to check and bid on cars instead of Buyers

2. Purchasing Agency Service

PICKPLUS receives the link of the shopping mall where the desired cars are uploaded from Buyers, and proceeds with purchase and delivery, etc.

3. Online Platform Sales Service

A service that allows Buyers to purchase through online platform such as Autowini, Be-Forward, and its own shopping mall

4. Customizing Service

The most convenient all-in-one service from car selection to export when ordering cars desired by Buyers

5. Selling in stock

Provides cars owned by PICKPLUS at low prices

In addition, PICKPLUS is running a YouTube channel (PICK+), which is popular through automobile experiments that are difficult to try in Korea and clips that compare various automobile products with their advertisements. The channel has about 140,000 subscribers.

PICKPLUS CEO, Jungbin Im said, "PICKPLUS also suffered a lot of troubles due to the COVID-19 that occurred last year, but we have made steady exports through various export ways. We seem to have been recognized for our achievements and efforts as a winner of the Million-dollar-export Tower. We would like to express our gratitude to all of our employees who have worked hard together so far, and we will continue to strive to become a better PICKPLUS in the future."

For more information on PICKPLUS, please visit https://www.pick-plus.com/.

