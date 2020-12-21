PickU Corp Announces Festive "PickUChristmas" Online Party Launch Today

Invite Family and Friends and Win Christmas Gifts

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PickU, a leading photo editing app, today announced the official launch of its global PickUChristmas Online Party.

2020 will be remembered by people all over the world, and this year's Christmas is more meaningful than ever. During this festival of reunion, gratitude and to welcome the new year, PickU brings users across the world a special online experience. After downloading PickU, users can win their own exclusive Christmas images through the "Take a Photo with Your Customized Santa" personality game and take Christmas 2020 commemorative photos using the image. They can also participate in fun online Christmas activities like decorating trees and wearing ugly sweaters. Invite family and friends to join and get a chance to win a Christmas gift worth up to $US15.99.

"During this special time, we are happy to provide interesting products and activities with love and technology to users throughout the world who love image and video creation," said Alan Benjamins, Marketing Director of PickU. "With the various Christmas stickers and special effects, we hope to provide users with a richer and happier online holiday experience."

Just follow these steps to take part in:

Download PickU, or directly click on the event link at the end of this article.

on the event link at the end of this article. Get your own exclusive Christmas image through the personality test.

Take a picture with your own exclusive Christmas image within the PickU product, using replacement backgrounds or adding Christmas stickers or special effects.

with your own exclusive Christmas image within the PickU product, using replacement backgrounds or adding Christmas stickers or special effects. Share the picture to Instagram and @picku_us with #PickuChristmas #PickuSanta

with Collect likes on the picture and send the screenshot to @picku_us. PickU will provide gifts worth $US15.99 to the top three users and gifts worth $US2.99 to users ranking 4 to 20.

PickU is a user-friendly application for photo cutouts and editing. It comes packed with amazing features, including filters, stickers, collages, and texts. The app can automatically detect and cut out a user's face in an image and paste it into other images or backgrounds. It also provides thousands of sticker choices from cool styles to cute effects, and multiple choices of filters. PickU launched Photo Community last year. Within the community, fans can participate in photo editing challenges. It is a great way to find inspiration; people can also meet new friends all over the world. With PickU App, anyone can learn how to edit like a pro.

With the support of world-class AI and big data technology, PickU has been recognized by users and the industry ever since its launch. PickU users can choose templates to create photos like a pro. With the PickU platform community, users can share photos and emoticons, display creativity, and create personas. With its amazing native social features, PickU has become one of the first global developers to work with the new Facebook Developer features in 2020. Moving forward, PickU will cooperate further with more global internet platforms to bring users better experiences and services.

About PickU

PickU is an application for photo cutout and editing. It went live on Google Play on August 14, 2019. Data of the third-party statistical consultant App Annie show that as of December 2020, PickU cumulatively won 2,509 photography category page and 310 featured home recommendations.

For more information, please click: bit.ly/PickU_Xmas2020