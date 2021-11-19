Pilipinas Shell eco-brick mobility station wins ACES Green Innovation Award

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilipinas Shell bagged the esteemed "Green Innovation Award" at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2021 for its eco-brick mobility station in Plaridel, Bulacan. The eco-brick mobility station is an example of Pilipinas Shell's longstanding commitment to sustainability, including the development and growth of stakeholder communities. The title was presented to Pilipinas Shell for becoming the first company in the Philippines' gas-and-energy sector to build a commercial building using 100% eco-bricks in their Plaridel, Bulacan mobility station.



Shell Plaridel Bulacan is a pioneering initiative as it is the first commercial building made of upcycled plastic eco-bricks in the Philippines, and the first in Shell’s worldwide network.

In partnership with Green Antz Builders, eco-bricks were made of upcycled plastic waste which allowed greater energy efficiency, lower environmental impact, and allows nearby communities to contribute through local waste management programs. The mobility station was built on a circular economy approach, a principle where things are built to last a long time, and instead of being disposed of, they will be reduced, reused, and recycled, with an equivalent of 80,000 lubricant bottles being recycled. The mobility station in Plaridel, Bulacan was built with 26,512 eco-bricks made from 1,200 kilograms of upscaled plastic waste averting the release of 6,065 kilograms of Carbon Dioxide into the atmosphere.

Pilipinas Shell also collaborated with Green Antz Builders through its social development arm, Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. (PSFI), by setting up an eco-brick manufacturing hub in Cagayan de Oro. Additional plans are made to build approximately 50 new mobility stations made of eco-bricks within the next 5 years and further upgrade the existing 1,100 stations nationwide.

Pilipinas Shell Vice President and General Manager for Mobility, Randy Del Valle, said that "We at Pilipinas Shell are honored to have received such recognition for our continued efforts in offsetting carbon emissions and plastic waste. The Plaridel mobility station is a milestone design, serving as a model for building smarter, cost-efficient, and environmentally conscious mobility stations across the Philippines."

Organized by MORS Group, the ACES awards, since its inauguration in 2014, have been one of the most prestigious accolades as it recognizes inspiring leaders and sustainability advocates cross-industry and across Asia. The Green Innovation Award is bestowed upon organizations that showcase exemplary innovation in sustainability. Pilipinas Shell had previously won the "Asia's Community Care Company of the Year" for the ACES awards 2018.