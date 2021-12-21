Ping An Good Doctor and Chugai Pharma China Jointly Establish a Whole Course Management System for Osteoporosis Patients

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; Stock Code: 1833.HK) announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company, Chugai Pharma China Co., Ltd., ("Chugai Pharma China"), to set up an osteoporosis clinic and establish a whole course management system for osteoporosis patients. The partnership strives to increase the accessibility to quality innovative drugs and benefit osteoporosis patients.

Jointly establish a whole course management system for osteoporosis patients

Osteoporosis is a major threat to the health of middle-aged and elderly people. Patients need to receive standardized drug treatment so as to increase their bone density. Approximately one-fifth of the population aged over 50 years suffer from osteoporosis in China, according to statistics, but their awareness rate of the disease is only 7%. In addition, osteoporosis has a high false-negative rate and the treatment is complex as it involves multiple medical departments including orthopedics, endocrinology, rheumatology and immunology etc. It also lacks a professional full-cycle care management platform. Therefore, it is important to enhance the awareness of osteoporosis and raise health consciousness among the public.

To address the pain points for diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis, Ping An Good Doctor and Chugai Pharma China sets up a management platform for osteoporosis patients and establishes a new full-cycle management system. The clinic will integrate services for osteoporosis patients including health education, disease prevention, consultation, drug purchase and rehabilitation etc., so as to optimize the online and offline closed-loop management system. It will also generate a life-cycle membership file for each patient based on the family doctor membership and coordinate the online and offline healthcare services for them. In addition, Ping An Good Doctor will seek to explore further cooperation with Chugai Pharma China in terms of hospital, osteoporosis specialist doctors and professional training.

Online healthcare services empower drug distribution and enhance accessibility to quality innovative drugs

Ping An Good Doctor will cooperate with Chugai Pharma China to enhance drug accessibility, medication guidance management, and sharing of pioneering academic findings, so that online healthcare services can empower drugs development and distribution to a fullest extent and bring benefits to more patients. Ping An Good Doctor and Chugai Pharma China will unveil an innovative drug in China. Based on the cooperation, Ping An Good Doctor will provide personalized solutions for users and adjust treatment strategies by tracking health data in a timely manner, and extend quality drugs to more osteoporosis patients through in-depth research on application.

As a leading online medical and healthcare service platform in China, Ping An Good Doctor pursues an integrated strategy of Insurance + Healthcare, family doctor memberships and O2O services and strives to provide our customers with heart-warming healthcare services. As of 30 September 2021, the number of registered users on its platform exceeded 400 million while cumulative consultations nearing 1.2 billion.

About Ping An Healthcare And Technology Company Limited

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; stock code: 01833.HK) is the leading online medical and healthcare service platform in China. Ping An Good Doctor strives to bridge communication gap between doctors and patients with expertise, convenience and trust. Empowering by our AI-based medical system, in-house medical teams, external doctors and famous doctors, users can enjoy one-stop services including consultations, prescription, medication guides, results interpretation, follow-up care available at home, appointments and drug purchase etc. Currently, Ping An Good Doctor pursues an integrated strategy of Insurance + Healthcare, family doctor memberships and O2O services. Through its key business sectors including medical service, consumer healthcare, online mall, as well as health management and wellness interaction, the Company strives to provide our customers with heart-warming healthcare services.

About Chugai Pharma China Co., Ltd.

Chugai Pharma China is a leading biopharmaceutical research and development company in Japan. It is committed to the technical research on biology and antibody, with particular strength in monoclonal antibodies. Through this cooperation, more patients can benefit from Chugai Pharma China's leading research capabilities on biologic and antibody technology, which will further enhance the platform's capability to serve osteoporosis patients.