Pingtan Marine Enterprise to Hold Annual General Meeting of Members on December 23, 2021

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), ("Pingtan" or the "Company"), a fishing company based in the People's Republic of China, today announced that the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting of Members ("AGM") on December 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. China Standard Time. The meeting will be held at 18 Floor, Zhongshan Building A, No. 154 Hudong Road, Fuzhou, Fujian, People's Republic of China.

At the meeting, the following proposals will be submitted to shareholders to vote upon, as fully described in the proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and first made available to shareholders on November 12, 2021:

The election of two Class C directors to the Board of Directors and to serve for a three-year term to expire at the 2024 annual general meeting or until his successor is duly elected and qualified;

The ratification of the appointment of Wei, Wei & Co, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021 ; and

; and Transacting such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Only shareholders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on November 3, 2021, will be entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

About Pingtan

Pingtan is a fishing company engaging in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.

