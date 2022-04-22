The Pinnacle of Serenity: legendary Regent Hotels & Resorts brand debuts in Vietnam on Phu Quoc Island

A place of spellbinding beauty, magical moments, unexpected culinary experiences and personal havens

PHU QUOC CITY, Vietnam, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts debuts its first resort in South East Asia under its upper luxury brand, Regent Hotels & Resorts, with the opening of Regent Phu Quoc. Located off the southwest coast of Vietnam alongside a UNESCO-designated World Biosphere Reserve, the all-suites-and-villas resort offers a serene sanctuary amidst a landscape of elevated luxury. Alongside its exceptional design and state-of-the-art technology, is the brand's legendary hospitality, promising a seamless guest journey.



Regent Phu Quoc Main Pool

"We are delighted to introduce Regent's renowned hospitality to Vietnam and look forward to welcoming guests to experience the inimitable island jewel that is Phu Quoc," said Juan Losada, General Manager. "Regent Phu Quoc will surely be a brand-defining resort in Vietnam and South East Asia that will deliver a truly captivating interpretation of the Regent experience, marrying the calming, the imaginative with a touch of decadence."

The Regent brand's luxury legacy has been transformed with today's most seasoned luxury travellers in mind to deliver the serene and sensational at every turn. Guests can now experience the brand's distinctive new hallmarks at Regent Phu Quoc, from The Regent Experience Agent, which elevates guest relations to new heights with a meticulous curation of guest experiences, to With Compliments, where thoughtful complimentary services such as gourmet beverages and snacks from the Refreshment Gallery, breakfast buffet at Rice Market, pressing, laundry, as well as unpacking service, are included in every stay for a seamless experience. Personal Havens offer beautifully inviting spaces in the breath-taking outdoors or an intimate corner in the guest room. From the oasis bath experience enhanced by sensory bath menus in every suite and villa, to private cabanas programmed with a tailored dining experience, these spaces are as much moments in time as they are sublime physical spaces.

Designed by luxury hospitality design firm BLINK Design Group, the resort echoes traditional Vietnamese vernacular and contemporarily designed interiors with a soothing colour palette. Expansive windows and verandas invite natural light in, transforming suites and villas into light, airy private havens complemented by framed views of landscaped gardens or majestic ocean scenes.

Spectacular and large-scale installations heighten the sense of extravagance and add a layer of uniqueness to the guest experience at Regent Phu Quoc. Designed to work in harmony with the architecture, installation such as "Charming Deeps", a bespoke bohemian hand-blown crystal by Lasvit, creates an awe-inspiring moment upon entering the resort lobby - stimulating the senses, sparking conversations and captivating guests' imagination with artistry.

For unforgettable epicurean experiences, guests can look forward to six world-class restaurants and bars which define the dynamic Taste Gallery, presenting signature dining and cultural exploration that go beyond the excellence of cuisine. Rice Market offers an unexpected voyage in taste, inviting guests to discover the locally-inspired and reinvented classic dishes of Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine expertly crafted in bustling live kitchens. Ocean Club, the only luxury beach club in Phu Quoc, features an assortment of local and Mediterranean cuisine and rum-inspired cocktails. This Balearic-inspired beachfront venue transforms after sunset, offering cinema nights and a seaside grill. An exclusive sky pool terrace and bar, Fu Bar is the perfect perch for gin-inspired cocktails and unobstructed ocean views.

On the wellness front, The Spa at Regent Phu Quoc takes a holistic approach to mindful self-care. Combining enveloping comforts and innovative techniques with natural time-honoured remedies, its philosophy is rooted in three distinct pillars: high touch, high frequency and high energy. Set within a comprehensive array of immersive facilities, guests can journey through acoustic, vibrational and hot sand therapy, or embark on a highly personalised wellness itinerary guided by the resident Holistic Wellness Coach. For the most discerning guests, The Regent Club accords a perfect retreat with bespoke experiences and privileges, as well as access to a stately yet intimate venue including a private rooftop infinity pool, all on their terms.

In the coming months, two additional restaurant and bar will be introduced, Oku, the only restaurant with an Omakase counter in Phu Quoc, and Bar Jade, a speakeasy showcasing fine artisanal spirits and custom cocktails mixed with fresh local herbs. Guests will also be invited on a journey of discovery with the resort's very own Catamaran, Serenity.

A spellbinding discovery awaits at Regent Phu Quoc with room rates from USD$360+ per night onwards. For more information, please visit phuquoc.regenthotels.com.

