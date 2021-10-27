Exclusive content from creators and brands to be featured on Pinterest as part of its new Creator Originals series to inspire a special Diwali celebration this year

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) - Today, Pinterest is announcing the launch of its "Pass on the Light" campaign featuring exclusive content from Indian creators and brands such as Virat Kohli, Manish Malhotra, and Asian Paints as part of its first Creator Originals series in India. The "Pass on the Light" campaign includes specially created Idea Pins as well as interactive experiences to help Pinners bring festive ideas to life for celebrating with family and loved ones. As a way to inspire Pinners to give-back during Diwali, Pinterest is also highlighting a selection of NGOs as part of the campaign.



Pinterest Announces “Pass on the Light” Diwali Campaign

Pinterest recently launched Creator Originals, a new content series featuring hundreds of creators across more than 10 countries who represent the best of Pinterest. Each creator will release a series of original Idea Pins on a specific theme meant to educate, teach and inspire Pinners. The new content series will teach Pinners a new skill, then will prompt them to create their own take on the idea. Pinners can discover the new original programming in the Daily Inspiration section on the search tab.

Famed Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli is sharing what is inspiring him this Diwali season with exclusive content on his Pinterest profile . Virat has created a series of Idea Pins to inspire audiences, including some of his favorite Diwali food, favourite festive fashion pieces, and even inspirational how-tos for staying fit after the festive season of indulging.

Iconic Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra will be inspiring Pinners with his signature collections for Diwali celebrations, and Cosmopolitan Lifestyle Influencer of the Year 2020, Kritika Khurana will be shortlisting her day and evening outfits, jewelry selection and hair tips. Yoga guru and author, Sadhguru will be sharing his favourite mindfulness quotes and food creators BakeWithShivesh and Nidhi Mohan Kamal will be showcasing their healthy tips and recipes on how to have a fuss-free sugar-reduced Diwali this year.

The campaign will also include lifestyle and travel content creator, Aakriti Rana , who will be sharing her tips on sustainable Diwali and how to decorate your space using repurposed materials, along with her favorite Diwali outfits. Menswear and grooming expert Vaibhav Keswani , will showcase ways to style various kurtas for the festive season and how to complete your outfit along with grooming tips.

Pinners will also be inspired by several brands creating Diwali themed Idea Pins this year including Asian Paints and Pepperfry who will offer inspiration to Pinners for getting "home ready", WittyVows who is helping new brides celebrate their first Diwali together, and Tastemade India , which is inspiring Pinners with modern twists to classic Diwali recipes.

Inspiration for Giving Back

As a way to inspire Pinners to give-back during Diwali, Pinterest is also spotlighting inspiring NGOs who are working across India to help fight poverty and those affected by COVID locally. A selection of NGOs will be debuting their Pinterest profiles and inspiring Pinners on how they can volunteer during Diwali including:

Pinterest is deliberately designing a product rooted in inspiration, inclusivity and positivity for Pinners, creators and brands. Today, more than 400 million people around the world come to Pinterest each month to plan their future—looking for ideas for what to eat for dinner, what products to buy, how to decorate their homes and how to celebrate festivals like Diwali.

Over the next few weeks, people around the world will be able to use Diwali stickers and themed reactions such as "laddoos", "diyas" and "rangoli" for Idea Pins. Pinterest is also creating an interactive experience on search where Pinners can use festive experiences and stickers to create Diwali themed art.

Pinterest users are planners, and it is not surprising that searches for Diwali-related ideas started as early as July this year. Pinners around the world have turned to Pinterest to search for how to create Diwali party decorations at home (45x increase in searches) and how to make simple Diwali Rangoli ideas (10x increase in searches). Pinterest has also seen Pinners search for festive food ideas such as Gulab Jamun (8x increase in searches) and Diwali chocolate ideas (7x increase in searches) as well as Diwali drawing ideas (10x increase in searches) and Diwali craft activities for kids (8x increase in searches).

