Pinterest releases its annual Pinterest Predicts report of the trends to watch for in 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Today, Pinterest is announcing its annual Pinterest Predicts trend report , featuring more trends, local spotlights, new demographic information, and a multitude of new opportunities for advertisers, creators and consumers.

Pinterest's insights aren't a retrospective, or a round-up of what was trending, they are a predictive look ahead into what will be trending in 2022 across home, beauty, fashion, food, wellbeing, parenting, travel, design and more. To predict these trends, Pinterest analyzed what its more than 400 million monthly active users around the world have been searching for, with an average accuracy of 80%. Pinterest then spotlighted the most inspiring ideas to explore for the year ahead based on these emerging searches.

People come to Pinterest to plan what to do, try or buy next. And this year, Pinterest partnered with a group of the strongest up-and-coming creators around the world who are bringing these trends to life everyday through Idea Pins on Pinterest. From SweetLikeOyin to Hand Luggage Only , these global tastemakers share exclusive insights on how they tap into Pinterest's trends and manifest them, turning inspiration into realization to truly help Pinners create a life they love. And for advertisers, Pinterest has made the report more actionable than ever with business tips to help brands take advantage of each rising trend.

So what trends will rise in 2022? Here are some of the trends Pinterest is predicting for the year ahead:

After many months of a global pandemic, people are looking to the future with excitement and an open mindset. They're rethinking their appearance, their celebrations and the way they travel—and they're doing so on Pinterest.

