Pinterest releases its annual Pinterest Predicts report of the trends to watch for in 2022

Today, Pinterest is announcing its annual Pinterest Predicts trend report, featuring more trends, local spotlights, new demographic information, and a multitude of new opportunities for advertisers, creators and consumers.
Pinterest's insights aren't a retrospective, or a round-up of what was trending, they are a predictive look ahead into what will be trending in 2022 across home, beauty, fashion, food, wellbeing, parenting, travel, design and more. To predict these trends, Pinterest analyzed what its more than 400 million monthly active users around the world have been searching for, with an average accuracy of 80%. Pinterest then spotlighted the most inspiring ideas to explore for the year ahead based on these emerging searches.
People come to Pinterest to plan what to do, try or buy next. And this year, Pinterest partnered with a group of the strongest up-and-coming creators around the world who are bringing these trends to life everyday through Idea Pins on Pinterest. From SweetLikeOyin to Hand Luggage Only, these global tastemakers share exclusive insights on how they tap into Pinterest's trends and manifest them, turning inspiration into realization to truly help Pinners create a life they love. And for advertisers, Pinterest has made the report more actionable than ever with business tips to help brands take advantage of each rising trend.
So what trends will rise in 2022? Here are some of the trends Pinterest is predicting for the year ahead:
- Wellbeing: 2022 will be about feeling your emotions in spaces made just for that: "Emotional escape rooms" are trending up. It's also the year that people will get curious about "Mindful menstruation" and educate themselves about "Relation-tips".
- Travel: The most memorable adventures will happen after sundown in 2022 as people make a midnight escape after-hours with "Night moves." And as Pinterest's "Lake it 'til you make it" trend kicks off, people will trade their beachfront getaways for an inland swim.
- Beauty & Fashion: People will shake up their beauty look in 2022 with trends like "Puff love," "Nailscapes" and "Rebel cuts." And for those interested in shaking things up with their clothing instead, they'll try out "Pearlcore," "Dopamine dressing" or "Oh my goth."
- Celebration & Food: From adoption parties to breakup cakes, people will take any reason to celebrate in 2022 with Pinterest's "Altbashes" trend. And when it comes to cuisine, people will go back to the basics with "Ancestral eats" from all over the world.
After many months of a global pandemic, people are looking to the future with excitement and an open mindset. They're rethinking their appearance, their celebrations and the way they travel—and they're doing so on Pinterest.
