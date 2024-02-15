—

In the dynamic realm of computer science and software infrastructure, few individuals stand out with the profound expertise and visionary leadership exhibited by Mr. Joshi. A luminary in his field, Mr. Joshi is not merely an expert but an architect of innovation, seamlessly blending theoretical acumen with practical brilliance. As an astute mind, he has consistently navigated the ever-evolving landscape of software infrastructure, anticipating trends and pioneering solutions that set benchmarks for excellence.

A charismatic leader, Mr. Joshi's impact extends beyond coding and algorithms. His leadership style is a fusion of inspiration and pragmatism, fostering an environment where creativity flourishes and ambitious projects become reality. His ability to envision the future of technology has propelled his career and shaped the trajectory of those fortunate enough to collaborate with him.

Mr. Joshi spearheaded a transformative prototype at Uber, establishing standardized Java backend software development practices across the entire infrastructure. This initiative aimed to enhance software efficiency, streamline collaborative efforts among teams, exert central control over cross-cutting aspects, and elevate developer productivity through centralized management of the core Java software platform. Presenting the prototype to Uber's engineering leadership proved successful, securing team funding that enabled Mr. Joshi to lead a team of 11 highly skilled engineers in constructing the Java platform subsequently adopted by all Uber Java microservices. The impact of this initiative was profound, yielding significant time and cost savings by reducing service bootstrap time from days to minutes, optimizing software efficiency, cutting licensing fees, and empowering developers with advanced debugging tools.

Mr. Joshi is well trained, including education in the Harvard Business School Executive Education in Leadership program (2018), at a Computer Science B.E. degree at Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science.

Mr. Joshi’s expertise in the field includes original and unique contributions to many organizations, including Lithium Technologies and Argusoft India Ltd.

While at Lithium Technologies, Mr. Joshi led a team of 3 engineers with the focus of reducing production downtime. He switched platform product’s architecture to support horizontal scale and deployed it with significantly increased the uptime of platform and positively impacted the overall performance of services. He upgraded search technology from single sharded Lucene to distributed cluster-based Elasticsearch that reduced production outages. He developed multiple tools that help diagnosing production issues faster and have reduced time-to-resolution by DevOps team. Led DevOps team and managed its roadmap to achieve a better stability of platform.

While at Argusoft, Mr. joshi provided expert computer science services with java-based web applications, including product development and external team member services for the University of Southern California.

Mr. Joshi’s abilities in the field are extraordinary. His leadership has helped pioneer the way for =entrepreneurs in the field of computer science to learn, grow, expand, and strengthen this important United States sector.



