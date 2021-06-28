Pioneer's 2021 A-Series Receivers Bring Affordable, Super-seamless Connectivity to Every Driver

BANGKOK, SINGAPORE, and JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre, a leader in in-car entertainment, today launched three new 2-DIN multimedia receivers: the DMH-A345BT, DMH-A245BT and AVH-A245BT. These receivers join the DMH-A4450BT in completing Pioneer's 2021 A-Series line-up, bringing flagship Car Connected Experience features such as WebLink Cast™, Mirroring for Android™, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ to every car at a competitive price point.

"Today's drivers live extremely connected lifestyles, where the smartphone is often the centrepiece of their lives. However, many in-car products of our time still struggle to offer high-quality and seamless digital experiences at an accessible price point," said Mr. Takekawa Daisuke, Managing Director, Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre. "We designed our new A-Series receivers to achieve a perfect balance of premium connectivity and unparalleled affordability so that everyone can fully enjoy their apps and entertainment as they drive."



New Pioneer AVH-A4450BT A-Series Receiver With Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

SEAMLESS CONNECTIVITY WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND SMARTPHONE MIRRORING

Leading the A-Series lineup is the 2-DIN DMH-A4450BT, announced earlier in May 2021. The DMH-A4450BT sports a luxurious 6.8-inch capacitive display and supports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — offering drivers a flagship-level Car Connected Experience at a competitive price. This receiver also supports Mirroring for Android, available through the optional Autolink app.

The new DMH-A345BT, DMH-A245BT and AVH-A245BT feature WebLink, a free, lightweight in-vehicle app delivery platform. With the built-in WebLink Cast application and a USB connection, drivers can mirror and interact with their iOS or Android smartphone's screen on the receivers' displays, and access virtually all the same powerful navigation, communication, productivity and entertainment apps on a bigger screen and driver-friendly format.

HIGH-FIDELITY ENTERTAINMENT WITH BASS BOOST AND MORE AUDIOVISUAL SUPPORT



New Pioneer AVH-A345BT A-Series Multimedia Receiver

Pioneer's audio engineers have updated this year's A-Series receivers with high-fidelity audiovisual features commonly found on flagship receivers, such as playback support for FLAC lossless audio files and a variety of Full HD (1080p) video formats over USB. The 2021 A-Series also sports Bass Boost, a feature that offers three selectable levels (2, 4, 6 dB) of amplified bass. Bass Boost accentuates audio details in the low-frequency range with just a push of a button -- uniformly increasing gain, minimizing distortion and maximizing enjoyment.

The 2021 A-Series receivers also come with Pioneer's signature features, such as a 13-band graphic equalizer, support for backup cameras, and easily switchable Bluetooth settings — all packaged in a refreshed, intuitive, and customizable user interface.

Model DMH-A4450BT DMH-A345BT DMH-A245BT AVH-A245BT Smart Driving Features Apple CarPlay™ (Wired) Android Auto™ (Wired) Mirroring for Android™ WebLink™

WebLink Cast™ Size 2-DIN Screen 6.8-Inch Capacitive 6.2-Inch Resistive Power 50W x 4 Outputs 3 x RCA (2V) Connectivity 1 x Rear (USB) 1 x Front (USB) 1 x Rear AUX In

1 x Video Output

1 x Rear View Camera Input

Bluetooth DVD Player N/A N/A N/A ✓ Audio Features Bass Boost

13-Band Graphic Equalizer Interface Customization Buttons - 5 Colors

Screen - 1 Color Buttons - 1 Color

Screen - 1 Color

These new products will be available at Pioneer's authorized dealers from June 2021. As actual product availability varies by country, please contact your local Pioneer office for more information.

High-res product images can be downloaded here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BRDasbCbj2jes2BxM1o_EFFqJ8W9UsKP?usp=sharing

For more updates on these products, please visit the Pioneer Car Entertainment Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PioneerCarEntertainment/.

Additional notes:

i. Never use your Pioneer system while driving if doing so will compromise your safety. Always observe safe driving rules. In some countries, operating certain devices while driving may be illegal. Where such regulations apply, they must be obeyed.

ii. Product specifications and features may vary by region and users' environment. For more information, contact your local Pioneer authorised dealer.

iii. Pioneer Multimedia Receivers are compatible with selected Android and iPhone smartphones only.

iv. WebLink Cast requires Android 7.0+ and iOS 13+. Touch control for WebLink Cast with iOS version 13.4 and above requires the WebLink Host app version 2.5. For more information, visit https://www.abaltatech.com/weblinkfaq.

v. Apple CarPlay over a wired USB connection requires an iPhone 5 or later running iOS 7.1 or higher, and a Lightning to USB cable. For availability in your country, please visit http://www.apple.com/ios/carplay.

vi. Android Auto requires an Android device running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher with a data plan. Availability of Android Auto may vary depending upon your country and phone model. Please visit http://www.android.com/auto for more information.

vii. Bluetooth® functionality requires a compatible Bluetooth-enabled device. Features may not be supported by all compatible Bluetooth-enabled devices or may be limited in certain devices or by certain wireless carriers.

viii. Pioneer does not guarantee compatibility with all USB mass storage devices and assumes no responsibilities for any loss of data on media players, smartphones, or other devices while using the receiver.

ix. The content and functionality of the supported smartphone applications are the responsibility of the App providers.

x. Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google Inc.

xi. Apple, iPod, iPhone, Siri, CarPlay and the CarPlay logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

xii. BLUETOOTH is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

xiii. WebLink and WebLink Cast are registered trademarks of Abalta Technologies.

All other brands, product names, or logos may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre (PAC) Pte. Ltd.

The regional headquarters of Pioneer Corporation since 1992, Pioneer's core business is in car audio visual. Pioneer aims to be a leading aftermarket manufacturer and supplier to leading car brands, providing comprehensive infotainment solutions for in-car, by developing next-generation devices and innovative cloud services for the growing connected car market. For more information, please visit www.PioneerCarEntertainment.com.

