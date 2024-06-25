Pioneers in Sustainable Fish Farming: The Visionaries Behind Bering Seafood Company

Bering Seafood Company is exploring opportunities to create a modern facility that continues the tradition of environmentally friendly production.

Bering Seafood Company, a leader in the sustainable fish farming industry, is excited to announce its plans to develop a new salmon farm in the United States. The company is currently exploring locations to establish a state-of-the-art facility, continuing their tradition of environmentally friendly practices.

About the Founders

The founders of Bering Seafood Company are celebrated for their extensive experience in constructing fish farms in protected areas, achieving a remarkable production volume of 100,000 tons per year. Their journey began in the pristine environments of Kamchatka, where they have consistently prioritized ecological integrity and sustainability in all their operations.

A Legacy of Environmental Stewardship

One of the co-founders, an esteemed member of the Itelmen (Yupik) indigenous population of Alaska, has a profound understanding of the importance of preserving nature and cultural traditions. His extensive experience in the industry, coupled with his dedication to sustainable practices, has made him a recognized expert. He has played a pivotal role in developing waste-free fish processing technologies, earning numerous accolades for his contributions to the fishing industry and environmental conservation.

In 2017, his collaboration with the Faculty of Natural and Technical Sciences of the Department of Biology and Earth Sciences at Vitus Bering KamSU led to groundbreaking research in waste-free fish processing. His innovative methods, such as electrolytic treatment to extract valuable substances from fish blood, have set new standards in the industry for converting waste into useful products like fish meal, pharmaceuticals, biofertilizers, and dietary supplements.

Innovative Salmon Farming with RAS Technology

In Kamchatka, the founders successfully implemented Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), a cutting-edge technology that recycles water within the farming system. This method significantly reduces water usage and minimizes environmental impact, ensuring a controlled, clean environment for salmon farming. Their experience with RAS technology highlights their commitment to sustainability and high-quality production.

Commitment to High-Quality, Sustainable Products

Bering Seafood Company is dedicated to producing fish products of the highest quality. Utilizing modern equipment and advanced processing techniques, the company guarantees the freshness and naturalness of its products. Their zero-waste production approach, rooted in scientific research, ensures that every part of the fish is utilized in an environmentally friendly manner.

Awards and Recognition

The founders' contributions to the fishing industry have been widely recognized. Their accolades include:

For Personal Contribution to the Development of the Fishing Industry

For Contribution to the Development of the Fishery Complex

For Significant Contribution to the Fishing Industry

The Largest Employer

Outstanding Businessman of the Fishing and Processing Industry

For Innovative Solutions for Waste-Free Processing in the Fishing Industry

For Great Contribution to the Environmentally Friendly Use of the Region’s Resources

About Bering Seafood Company

Since its establishment in 2022, Bering Seafood Company has made significant strides in the industry. As an exhibitor at the Seafood Expo North America / Seafood Processing North America 2022 trade show in Boston, the company showcased its commitment to innovation and sustainability. The founders, with their extensive background in fish farming and processing in Kamchatka, have successfully transitioned their expertise to the American market, aiming to revolutionize salmon farming in the United States.

Looking Ahead

Bering Seafood Company is actively seeking the ideal location to establish its new salmon farm in the United States. The founders' unwavering dedication to ecological preservation and innovative production methods ensures that their operations will maintain the purity of natural resources and support long-term environmental health.

