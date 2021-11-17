Pittsburgh Basement Waterproofing Company Reinforces Home Foundations From Water Problems

ARK Basement Services has been serving the greater Pittsburgh area with basement waterproofing and foundation repair services for over 20 years.

ARK Basement Services is a commercial and residential basement waterproofing company that specializes in reliable and affordable waterproofing, foundation repair, cracked wall repair, french drains, carbon fiber straps, and piercing.

Basement waterproofing is important as it helps to reinforce a home’s foundation and goes a long way in protecting the foundation membranes against moisture problems.

With over 20 years of experience, the team of installers and basement waterproofing contractors at ARK are professional, neat, and will always go the “extra mile” to make sure every job is done right. Since every house is different, they customize their waterproofing solutions to meet each specific needs.

Having garnered more than 150 verified reviews on Home Advisor and their Google Business Profile, it is evident that at ARK Basement Services, they take pride in providing homeowners and businesses with reliable and permanent solutions to water problems, mold, mildew, and cracked or bowed foundations.

“Excellent and honest service provided by Mike and his staff. Mike was knowledgeable, explained the work to be done, and quoted a reasonable price. The work was started and finished on time and in a most professional manner. My basement is now dry for the first time in 26 years and I could not be happier with my decision to go with ARK Basement Services,” reviewed by Lois, one of ARK’s many clients.

It is without a doubt that the team at ARK are experts at preventing their clients’ basement from becoming an indoor pool.

In addition to providing reliable and effective services, ARK is also committed to keeping their overhead low so that their clients can save money. They often encourage their clients to also get bids from other Pittsburgh waterproofing and foundation repair companies as they are confident that ARK quotes the best price without sacrificing quality. “My husband and I had about 6 waterproofing companies come out for estimates. All were $6-12,000. The very next day after contacting ARK, Mike Perry ( co owner) came out himself and gave us THE most reasonable price. He came out with his crew of two young men and what we experienced was by far the most professional, competent and friendly services that included installing drain and pump,” said Renee, another of ARK’s satisfied clients.

Into the bargain, ARK Basement Services also provides senior citizen discounts, customized pricing and customer referral programs in addition to a lower sticker price than their competition.

For more information on basement waterproofing services by ARK, please visit:

https://www.arkbasementservices.com.

About ARK Basement Services

ARK Basement Services is family-owned and takes pride in providing homeowners and businesses with reliable and permanent solutions to water problems, mold, mildew, and cracked or bowed foundations. Founded by Michael and Jim Perry, the company has been serving the greater Pittsburgh area with basement waterproofing and foundation repair services for over 15 years. ARK makes fixing basements easy and affordable with their warranty and referral programs as well as senior and military discounts.

