Pittsburgh Exterminator Celebrates 1 Year Under New Ownership with Free Pest Inspection Promo

Exterminator celebrates anniversary of one year under new ownership of family owned and operated pest control company.

—

Carnegie Exterminators, a family-owned pest control company, is thrilled to announce its one-year anniversary under new ownership. Since the launch of their new marketing plan, they have exceeded expectations and set records in the industry with their exceptional pest control services. As a result of their growth and success, the company has plans to expand their services and branch locations.

Carnegie Exterminators has been providing pest control services to residents of Pittsburgh for over five decades, having been established in 1972. Ivan Shulikov, the current owner of Carnegie Exterminators, purchased the company a little over one year ago and has brought new ideas, strategies, and methods to enhance the company's capabilities and solidified its reputation for being one of the most reliable and professional pest control services in the Greater Pittsburgh area.

Under Ivan's leadership, Carnegie Exterminators has grown to serve even more residents in the Greater Pittsburgh area by integrating the Prevent & Protect Plan into their services. The Prevent & Protect Plan offers five treatments per year, a vital service for those living in Pittsburgh's pests-prone areas. This service has been a resounding success, making Carnegie Exterminators their clients' go-to source for pest control solutions. To learn more about their services visit: https://www.carnegie-exterminators.com/pest-control/

"We feel very fortunate to not only have grown the business but to also have been able to satisfy our clients' pest control needs with such excellent services," said Ivan Shulikov, the founder of Carnegie Exterminators. "We have received a tremendous amount of satisfaction and enjoyment from helping families and businesses in the Greater Pittsburgh region overcome their pest problems and hope to continue doing so for many years to come."

Carnegie Exterminators' expansion plan aims to broaden their services, which will include the addition of more branches in various parts of Pittsburgh and the introduction of more pest control treatments that cater to different types of pests. This expansion plan is in line with the company's mission to provide efficient and affordable pest control services to the residents of Pittsburgh.

"Our goal is to be the best pest control service provider in the region, not only by offering a wide range of services for different types of pests but also by providing them at an affordable rate. We believe that everyone deserves to live in a comfortable, safe, and pest-free environment," added Ivan Shulikov.

To celebrate their success, Carnegie Exterminators has launched a free pest inspection promotion this summer to reward their clients. Their clients can enjoy a free pest inspection of their property with every Prevent & Protect Plan purchased.

About Carnegie Exterminators

Carnegie Exterminators is a family-owned and operated pest control company that provides superior pest control services to Pittsburgh residents since 1972. The company offers exceptional services at an affordable rate and helps homeowners and businesses keep their properties free from pests. Whether it's bed bugs, termites, or rodents, Carnegie Exterminators has the solutions to eradicate pests and prevent them from coming back.

For more information, please visit their website at https://www.carnegie-exterminators.com or contact by phone at (412) 983-0000

Contact Info:

Name: Ivan Shulikov

Email: Send Email

Organization: Carnegie Exterminators

Address: Pittsburgh, PA

Phone: (412) 983-0000

Website: https://www.carnegie-exterminators.com



Release ID: 89100554

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.