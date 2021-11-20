Pittsburgh Jeweler uses 21st century technology to create customized diamond jewelry and engagement rings.

Pittsburgh diamond jeweler uses 21st century, 3D printing technology, to create custom jewelry and engagement rings for their customers.

Diamonds by Rothschild is a Pittsburgh Jeweler offering custom diamond jewelry, engagement rings, wedding rings and more. Each diamond will be unique and flawlessly executed. A team of professional diamond experts and jewelry designers are ready to help guide customers to pick the best engagement ring for that special someone. See some of the beautiful engagement rings that Diamonds by Rothschilds is selling online and in-store here: https://diamondsbyrothschild.com/collections/engagement-rings

For custom designs, through the help of modern technologies customers are able to visualize the rings as the company will design it using 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design). What makes the company stand out in comparison to others is the use of 3D printing technology to create custom jewelry and engagement rings for customers. This will allow the customer to try a similar copy of the design before it is sent to actual production. Learn more about Diamonds By Rothschilds custom jewelry design process here: https://diamondsbyrothschild.com/pages/custom-jewelry-design

In order to help the customers make the design unique to them, the company offers the customers a selection of metals and gems. Once the customers are satisfied with the final design, it will be provided to an expert maker in the company for the crafting process. “We bring your ideas to life,” said a spokesperson of the company. “What we really focus on is what the customers want the most and provide them with the best service that we can offer.”

The company takes pride in providing the best service to the customers, a top priority. No pushy sales people with quotas to meet. “The company staff are very knowledgeable and took great care and patience during the process of designing and selecting the diamond for our custom design,” said a customer who was satisfied with the services provided and gave the company a high rating.

Other than just selling diamond rings and jewelry, the company also offers to buy diamond jewelry of every shape and size no matter the condition from customers. Loose diamonds in various forms such as loose diamond parcels, single stones, broken or chipped diamonds, certified and non-certified stones are also accepted. Customers just have to bring the diamonds to the store and have it appraised to get the most competitive price in the market for the diamonds. Learn more about Diamonds By Rothschilds buying diamond jewelry process here: https://diamondsbyrothschild.com/pages/buy-sell-diamond-jewelry

About Diamonds By Rothschild

Diamonds by Rothschild is the #1 diamond store in Pittsburgh for diamond jewelry and engagement rings. Through the years of experience in the diamond business, the company selects only the best made loose diamonds in the marketplace. The company focuses on sustainably sourced recycled diamonds and runs the diamonds through “Re-Asses” and Re-Cut to make the diamonds better than before. If there’s not a suitable diamond or design in our inventory that suits the customer's wants, customization design can be done with the customers in order to achieve their dream design.

Contact Info:

Name: Paul Bierker

Email: Send Email

Organization: Diamonds By Rothschild

Address: 717 Liberty Ave Suite 203, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Phone: (412) 471-1750

Website: https://diamondsbyrothschild.com

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEYypgOWpAc

