Pivot Tree Pivots through the Pandemic

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "All my family and friends said that it was a stupid idea to start the business during a pandemic." Bob Hafiz, Managing Director of Pivot Tree Group of Companies looks back at the past two years and has no regrets in going against the objections of many.

A company's ambition and strong belief in helping local businesses have led to its rapid growth within just a year. A business born out of the pandemic a month after the circuit breaker, Pivot Tree Group of Companies boasts a steady supply of clients, SMEs and MNCs alike.

Support and Solidarity

Since the hit of the pandemic in 2020, Singapore has seen the demise of many big and small businesses, suffering the effects of tighter safe distance measures and demand cuts from external economies. In 2021, the country moved towards a slow recovery, with as many small victories as there were challenges. Residing in a small and open economy susceptible to the trade woes of other countries are local businesses struggling to stay afloat.

It's hard to imagine how a small local business, less than a year old, could turn the situation around. But Pivot Tree Group of Companies saw a gap in the ecosystem and ventured into providing businesses with full services ranging from digital marketing to HR consultations, to in-house videography and photography services. The group of companies also has an online career portal for employers and job seekers, all in bid to lend a helping hand to a society consumed by worries about job stability, performance appraisals, career progression opportunities, and finding skilled talents, just to name a few.

Small but mighty, Pivot Tree Group of Companies continues to power through while supporting its local counterparts amidst volatile times. Like ambassadors of self-care packages for burdened individuals, Pivot Tree hopes to relieve struggling firms with accessible and affordable service packages in hopes to enhance business performance and alleviate anxieties of the future. The group's core values of forging greater connections in people, upholding inclusivity, embracing vitality, oneness, and trust are deeply embedded in everything that they do. Helping local businesses as part of the game plan could just be a step towards a self-sustaining economy.

Dark Horse at the Peak of Unemployment

Providing accessible and holistic services was a concept that arose through JobsPivot, an online career portal that pivoted fresh graduates and mid-career individuals toward job openings during the peak of unemployment. In 2021, JobsPivot initiated a series of job fairs and training partnerships targeted at those most susceptible to the economic slump.

"It wasn't easy during the first six months," recounted Hafiz. "We received countless rejections from good name companies, big and small." Despite the setbacks, the company still wanted to help Singaporeans and local firms that were tremendously hit by the pandemic. Today, JobsPivot brings in 30,000 to 50,000 visitors per month to their career portal. The goal is to empower people and businesses to shape better economies and lives, while competitively connecting the right talents with the right career opportunities.

Diversifying Businesses... to Help More People

A pandemic can lead to two outcomes; people adopting an 'every man for himself' mentality, running the rat race and contributing to a cut-throat world of outperforming one another, or people seeking solidarity, strengthening relationships, and supporting each other in the name of survival. It's in Pivot Tree's brand mantra to continue supporting Singaporeans in any way the group can, and it's a fundamental belief in the group that an economy's survival requires that no one gets left behind.

The group of companies is composed of Pivot Tree Consultancy & Creatives, JobsPivot, EduPivot, and PieStudio. The four entities being the parent company, an online career portal, an educational hub, and videography and photography studio, respectively.

Under Pivot Tree Consultancy & Creatives, the company has since expanded and diversified its offerings to a total of 12 holistic services covering digital marketing and human resources, streamlining the needs of clients and meeting these needs with affordable rates. Content marketing, social media marketing, web and app development, and creating advertisements are just some of the creative solutions that the company offers. "It's all about providing our clients with the full experience," says Hafiz, "Pivot Tree Consultancy & Creatives is a one-stop hub for companies looking for a tailored solution to their business needs."

Besides supporting clients through career portals, consultancy and creative services, Pivot Tree decided to delve into something a little less corporate for a change - education. The idea to start EduPivot educational hub for holistic learning, self-development, and empowerment stemmed from Hafiz and his wife's desire to provide students with a more wholesome curriculum that goes beyond academics. Hafiz, having been a motivational speaker himself, wishes to spur young people on to excel in life. He hopes that EduPivot can foster a new generation of Singaporeans that are future-ready and resilient during trying times caused by the pandemic, and prepare them for any unforeseen challenges that come their way. From motivational and personal development workshops, to speech and drama lessons, to public speaking programmes, EduPivot prides itself in providing a well-rounded education for every student.

The Bigger Picture

Expansions don't stop at business diversifications locally. It might seem crazy to think about starting a business overseas during the pandemic, but it's on Pivot Tree's bucket list to expand to APAC in less than 12 years, starting with Malaysia. It's a big step into the unknown, but Pivot Tree is prepared to go big. All it takes is guts and the same mindset to support local economies, in running the race together with firms in the same situation. This same formula may prove successful and sustainable in the long run.

A business doesn't always have to focus only on reaping benefits for itself and staying ahead of the game to succeed. In a time where a pandemic dictates economical outcomes, a good strategy to consider would be to help others in need, in facing the challenges and succeeding together. Sometimes, value creation can be found in the places where people least expect it, and opportunities are up for grabs even in the most difficult of situations.