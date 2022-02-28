Pixelworks Expands Flagship Visual Performance Boundaries in HONOR Magic4 Pro Smartphone

First HONOR Smartphone to Incorporate Pixelworks Technology, Unlocks Superior Display Potential with

High Resolution and Authentic Picture Quality, Immersive and Ultra-Smooth Gaming Experience

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the newly launched HONOR Magic4 Pro flagship smartphone incorporates the Pixelworks X5 Plus advanced visual processor. The dedicated visual solution brings comprehensive, industry-leading display technologies from Pixelworks, including Dual MotionEngine® technology, adaptive HDR display, absolute color accuracy, and smooth brightness control, providing a refreshing visual experience for end users.

The new HONOR Magic4 Pro flagship is highly competitive in both its configuration and performance. In terms of hardware, the flagship is built on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, powered by Pixelworks' fifth generation visual processor, and equipped with a new generation of super-fast charging. For the camera, the HONOR Magic4 Pro flagship has 50 MP primary cameras featuring 7P lens modules, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle cameras, 64 MP telescope cameras with up to 100x digital zoom support. Specific to the display, the smartphone features a 6.81-inch AMOLED screen with an LTPO controller capable of 1-120Hz variable frame rate adjustment and maximum resolution of 2848x1312 pixels.

Pixelworks delivers multiple upgraded visual display attributes to the new HONOR Magic4 Pro flagship, including:

Dual MotionEngine® Technology— Pixelworks patented Dual MotionEngine® technology uses parallel processing that produces superior visual quality across a wide range of content, video formats, frame rates and multimedia Apps. The technology supports smartphone displays with refresh rate up to 120Hz, which helps eliminate judder and artifacts caused by the mismatch of frame rates, significantly improving the image quality of videos and games. These benefits can be utilized across multiple mainstream video Apps, such as iQIYI, Tencent, Youku and BiliBili. Notably, Pixelworks' MotionEngine® technology also boosts the frame rate of game content to 120Hz for more dynamic mobile gaming, while preserving original artistic intent to ensure natural and smooth motion quality. The solution also features a frame rate enhancement mode that has been uniquely optimized for more than 10 popular mobile games, including Honkai Impact 3, Genshin Impact, King of Glory, and Perfect World.

Adaptive HDR – Dynamically adjusts the tone mapping according to display brightness attributes and content to achieve high-precision HDR quality with enhanced details and expanded color scales for games and videos that are frequently distributed in SDR (standard dynamic range) format, resulting in a truly immersive gaming and fully cinematic video experience.

Absolute Color Accuracy – Every HONOR Magic4 Pro smartphone is factory-tuned with patented display calibration technology from Pixelworks, resulting in an average Delta E—an indicator for measuring color accuracy less than 0.5 (lower is better), meaning no deviations from perfect color reproduction can be detected by the human eye. With Pixelworks calibration, consumers can enjoy real-to-life color for all Apps and content spanning the sRGB, DCI-P3 and custom color gamuts. Additionally, this function also corrects color shift artifacts that can occur on AMOLED panels at low brightness to ensure color accuracy across the entire screen.

True Flesh Tones – A calibrated flesh tone solution ensures accuracy in all display modes to convey true-to-life skin tones for all content involving real people, whether in photos, video captured on the phone or popular movies streamed from an App.

Smooth Brightness Control – In dimly lit viewing environments, this feature provides finely tuned and automatic luminance control that enables ultra-smooth display brightness transitions with an unprecedented 16,384 gradients of brightness.

"As the pioneer model of HONOR's high-end flagship smartphones, extensive consideration was given to the design and configuration of HONOR Magic4 Pro," said Kun Li, GM of Magic Series Products, HONOR. " We believe the novel design appearance and powerful performance of this phone will satisfy both the real needs and future expectations of our users. With smartphones now being ubiquitous and used in a broad range of display scenarios, we've given the HONOR Magic4 Pro a more dynamic screen and expanded capabilities to consistently deliver an optimal visual experience. We are excited to collaborate with Pixelworks on this initial device and incorporate upgraded visual display performance into our lineup of flagship smartphones. In addition to demonstrating excellent overall visual quality, we are confident the HONOR Magic4 Pro is well equipped to deliver stunning visual performance in any scenario that our users encounter."

"The HONOR Magic4 Pro smartphone is an impressive flagship product in many respects, highlighted by unique attributes that include its innovative screen design, strong hardware and software performance, and futuristic camera systems," said Leo Shen, Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "HONOR commands a vital and growing share of the mobile market in China with its cutting-edge concepts and competitive technologies in smartphone manufacturing. Together, Pixelworks and HONOR provide an ideal combination of innovation that serves to expand our respective market penetration. Through our continued cooperation and joint efforts, we look forward to empowering more HONOR users with the enjoyment of a cinematic visual experience in the palm of their hands anytime, anywhere."

Availability

The recently announced HONOR Magic4 Pro smartphones are expected to be commercially available in the first half of 2022.

