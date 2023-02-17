Pixlr Suite 2023 Unveiled: The Most Advanced A.I. Driven Online Image Editing Platform

Pixlr Unveils AI-Powered Tools in the Latest Version of Flagship Photo Editing Suite

—

Pixlr (Pixlr Pte Ltd), the leading photo-editing software, unveils the latest version of its flagship suite of products, Pixlr Suite 2023. With an array of new features, Pixlr Suite 2023 is the most powerful and user-friendly photo editing software on the market. The new Pixlr Suite serves a new user interface that is intuitive and easy to navigate, with a library of tools and effects that make editing photos a breeze.



The new update offers a wide range of the latest features that will appeal to both amateur and professional creatives. One of the platform's standout features is its AI-powered tools that use machine learning algorithms to enhance photos, remove blemishes, and automatically adjust brightness, contrast, and color balance. This means that users can achieve professional-level results without having to learn complex photo editing techniques.



Pixlr introduces the new Smart Resize feature to enable users to manipulate the size of their images and designs while preserving important elements such as faces, text, and objects. With the help of advanced AI, creatives can scale any image while maintaining its quality. Whether it is for Instagram posts, Facebook stories, or YouTube thumbnails, the Smart Resize makes it simple to achieve the desired results.



Pixlr offers a powerful AI text-to-image generator that allows users to create unique images based on a prompt such as a description or keywords. It analyzes the prompt and generates a new image that matches the user's specifications. This feature offers endless possibilities for businesses and creatives looking to produce unique visuals and leverages AI technology to deliver professional-quality results quickly.



Pixlr also introduces The AI Infill feature, which allows users to use machine learning content to transform any part of their images. By selecting an area in the image and specifying a prompt, the AI algorithms will automatically fill it with AI-generated content that blends in with the user's design. This feature makes use of AI technology and the concept of Stable Diffusion to provide quick results and a cutting-edge solution for image manipulation and creation.



Furthermore, users are now able to precisely adjust the color channels of an image by targeting specific colors, such as red, green, and blue with Pixlr’s brand-new Color Channel feature. This provides a whole new world of creative possibilities, ranging from basic color correction to advanced color grading techniques. Whether users need to increase the saturation of a specific color or correct an over- or under-exposed image, the Color Channel feature on Pixlr makes it easier to get the results they want.



On top of that, Pixlr also adds the Colorize feature where users can add single, duo, or tri-tone color effects on their images - this feature on Pixlr X changes the fill adjustments to a whole new Colorize Effect with more options and variants allowing users to give a classic touch in any of their designs and images.



"Pixlr is proud to announce the release of our updated AI-Powered tools for 2023”, said Pixlr founder Ola Sevandersson. “Our aim is to make these tools more accessible to everyone, and we have given them a fresh and modern look for improved usability as we are dedicated to providing our users with the best experience possible”.



“We’re delighted to continue to invest more into our tools and services with A.I. being a definitive part of making design smarter, faster, and easier” Warren Leow, CEO of Inmagine.



Pixlr Suite 2023 is now available on the website.



For more information, visit the Pixlr Suite at https://pixlr.com/.

About Us: Pixlr was introduced in August 2008 to enable everyone to create, edit and share images online with ease. Pixlr is a freemium platform leveraging AI and machine learning to revolutionize content creation. Pixlr is used by nearly 10 million users monthly, with its mobile apps having been downloaded more than 130 million times since launch. https://www.pixlr.com

Contact Info:

Name: Farahana Razali

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pixlr

Website: https://pixlr.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzgIDdXpNcA

Release ID: 89090285

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.