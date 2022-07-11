Pizza Inn Furthers Global Reach With Expansion to New Zealand

DALLAS, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwis have a national passion for authentic-style pizza. And what better brand to give Kiwis what they want? Pizza Inn, of course.



Pizza Inn today announced its international development agreement with Principal Master Licensee and Development Partner Ginny Singh, Director of GJ Restaurants Ltd., in Auckland, New Zealand. Under the agreement, Pizza Inn will join forces with Singh to build 10 Pizza Inn restaurants with the first projected to open in Auckland later this year.

“Our new fiscal year is off to a great start with a net increase of two Pizza Inn restaurants in the U.S. and our opportunity to be a leading pizza brand in New Zealand,” says RAVE Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ: RAVE ) President and CEO, Brandon Solano. “Our franchisees all share a common dedication to creating a high-quality product and dining experience with our house made dough and 100-percent house-shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Ginny will bring that same commitment to pizza lovers in New Zealand.”

Internationally, Pizza Inn operates restaurants in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Honduras.

“We are eager to bring Pizza Inn to New Zealand through our partnership with GJ Restaurants Ltd.,” says Principal Master Licensee and Development Partner Ginny Singh, Director of GJ Restaurants Ltd. “Hospitality is recovering and this is a great time to bring an iconic American brand which aligns with our passion for authentic, high-quality pizza.”

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com . Franchising information can be found at pizzainn.com/franchise .

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and @piefivepizza.

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's hometown pizza place. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip 'pizzerts,' pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and to learn more about franchising opportunities visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise .

Media Contact:

Madison DeChellis for Pizza Inn

madison@thepowergroup.com

330.606.4473