PKWA Law’s Dorothy Tan Named Among Top 100 Women in Litigation by Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific

Dorothy Tan is one of only three family lawyers from Singapore and one of the youngest in the Asia Pacific region to be included in the list.

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWA Law Practice LLC (PKWA Law) is pleased to announce that Benchmark Litigation named Dorothy Tan, Senior Associate Director and Deputy Head of Matrimony and Family Law, as one of Asia-Pacific's Top 100 Women in Litigation. Benchmark Litigation is a respected legal publication and the definitive global guide on litigation lawyers.



This is the second edition of the guide, which focuses on leading female litigators who have participated in the most impactful litigation matters in recent history while earning the hard-won respect of their peers and clients as top players in their respective fields. Tan's addition to the honoured list makes her one of only three family lawyers from Singapore and one of the youngest in the Asia Pacific region.

This accolade is only the latest in a string of milestones Tan has set at PKWA Family Law. In 2015 , the then 25-year-old Tan successfully led the PKWA Family Law team to a groundbreaking win in the divorce case of Twiss, Christopher James Hans v Twiss, Yvonne Prendergast [2015] SGCA 52 at Singapore's Court of Appeal. The precedent-setting ruling reversed the initial decision in favour of the husband, Tan's client. This landmark decision was later cited in subsequent cases involving the division of matrimonial assets.

In 2020, Tan followed up her earlier victory with another Court of Appeal win by formulating her client, the Husband's appeal case, to the Court of Appeal. The result was a dramatic increase in her client, the husband's share of matrimonial assets, to 75% of S$13.6 million from an earlier 25% decision. This massive swing in the percentage of assets is one of the largest among Singapore's appeal cases.

To date, Tan has acted as lead counsel for clients in all areas of matrimonial law, including uncontested simplified divorces, contentious divorces, division of matrimonial assets, child custody disputes, maintenance for wives and children, and family violence.

"Dorothy has developed a reputation as a tireless and passionate lawyer, backed by her extensive experience in all aspects of family and divorce law. PKWA Family Law clients have lauded her for her empathy, professionalism, and honesty as she pursues just resolutions against frequently insurmountable odds," said Lim Chong Boon, PKWA Law director and head of matrimony and family law.

Tan's efforts have not gone unnoticed - she has repeatedly been named a Leading Lawyer in Doyles Guide to the leading family and divorce lawyers in Singapore in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021. In addition, she made the shortlist for Woman Lawyer of the Year by Asian Legal Business at the SE Asia Law Awards 2018, being the only family lawyer on the shortlist. Tan was also named Asian Legal Business 2016's "40 under 40 - Asia's Brightest Young Legal Minds."

The Top 100 Women in Litigation list is the second recognition in three months that Tan has gained from Benchmark Litigation after she was named a "Litigation Star' in family and matrimonial law in May.

Outside of work, Tan volunteers at a family centre to help divorced couples and their children. She also contributes to and authors the Family Law Module for Lexis Practical Guidance.

About PKWA Law

PKWA Law Practice LLC (PKWA Law) was constituted as a law corporation on March 1, 2004, taking over the practice and business of its predecessor, a law firm established in 1988. With 30 years of serving the heartland, PKWA Law offers friendly services and affordable fees in addition to legal excellence. PKWA Law proves a full range of legal practices including Conveyancing, Divorce, Wills & Probate, Adoptions, Mental Capacity Act, Corporate and Commercial Law, General Litigation, Insurance Law, Banking and Finance, Inheritance Law , Deed of Separation, Prenuptial Agreements, Lasting Power of Attorney, Personal Data Protection and Employment Law.

PKWA Family Law consistently ranks among top family and divorce law firms by respected legal publications such as Asian Legal Business, Benchmark Litigation, The Straits Times, and Doyles Guide. For more information, please visit www.pkwalaw.com and www.sgdivorcelawyer.sg.

