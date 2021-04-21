PLANET9 Facilitates Student-Run Ivy League Esports Tournament on April 24th: Schedule Released

TAIPEI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ivy League COVID-19 Charity Stream powered by PLANET9 will be going live at 1 PM EDT Saturday, April 24th. The tournament will feature eight student esport teams from the Ivy League: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, and Yale.



PLANET9, an esports competition platform created by Acer to help bolster the esport industry's competitive ecosystem via a grassroots approach, will be hosting, operating, and sponsoring this event. PLANET9 is an all-in-one esports platform for gamers of all types to not only find teams to join, practice, and enter tournaments with, but it also emphasizes helping players grow, learn, and improve with features that include specialized coaching and mentoring.

Including some of the oldest and most prestigious colleges in the United States, the Ivy League schools have a long history of competition in the world of sports. These rivalries carry over to the games facilitated by PLANET9, like historic ones between Yale and Harvard, but also new ones. Last year Columbia came out on top over Yale after a nail-biter of a match, and this year, Yale can look for revenge if they and Columbia win their first match.

PLANET9 will be providing items for a special giveaway, featuring some amazing prizes for those who donate during the stream. Prizes include a US$2,600 Predator Triton 500 gaming notebook and a 27-inch 144Hz Predator gaming monitor. To win these prizes, people must donate by clicking on the link here (which will also be presented on-stream), create a PLANET9 ID and include the ID with their donation. Donors can also write down a question for Gen.G Nemesis, who will be appearing on-stream to do an AMA (Ask Me Anything) during the tournament.

Matthew Wang, president of the Columbia Esports club and a junior and computer science major at Columbia, said: "We are very excited to work with PLANET9. Their platform is perfect for hosting this tournament, and working with them has been a pleasure. Them providing marketing support and a raffle has been a huge plus and we are very grateful."

More information, including the full schedule of the tournament and list of prizes, is available here.



[Event Info]

Event Schedule: Saturday April 24th 10 AM to 10 PM (PDT)

More Information: https://p9.gg/P9IvyScheduleGiveaway

Watch on Livestream: https://www.twitch.tv/yaleesports

Donate to enter raffle: https://tiltify.com/@yaleesports/ivy-vs-covid