Planon acquires majority stake in SPM Assets

Planon has acquired a majority share position in Australia and New Zealand based SPM Assets - extending its partner ecosystem and geographical reach while strengthening SPM Assets' property portfolio offering

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planon, the leading global provider of smart sustainable building management software, and SPM Assets announced that Planon has acquired a majority share in SPM Assets, headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. SPM Assets is the industry-leading provider of specialised asset management services and software in Australia and New Zealand for owners and managers of building portfolios. The strategic partnership will allow Planon to expand its geographical reach and partner ecosystem, and enable SPM Assets to provide an extended offering to customers who need a fully connected smart solution.

Pierre Guelen, founder and CEO of Planon Group commented, 'We are very pleased with this strategic partnership with SPM Assets. Its proactive property lifecycle asset management solution is best practice for the commonwealth countries and will be a valuable addition to Planon's partner ecosystem of specialised applications, connecting products and features that bring additional value and complement the Planon software. Moreover, our strong cultural fit ensures that both current and new Planon and SPM Assets customers in Australasia can continue to benefit from best-in-class real estate management solutions that fit their needs and deliver better outcomes for their stakeholders.'

Steve Lyons, CEO and co-founder of SPM Assets, added, 'Including Planon as a major investor in SPM Assets just makes sense. We are bringing together the leading enterprise software for smart sustainable buildings, with the best buildings asset management planning solution. We have always believed that the future will be based on the best connected cloud-based applications working together seamlessly. Planon's open platform enables this, and now with our partnership, we jointly provide the opportunity for our customers and our people to live this vision and make asset management work better.'