Planon appoints Annette Kunst as managing director for its commercial businesses in Asia

SINGAPORE, 7 July 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the leading global provider of smart sustainable building management software, is pleased to announce that Annette Kunst has joined the company as managing director for its commercial businesses in Asia, based in Singapore and Hong Kong. Annette brings extensive senior management experience across different industries, including (software) technology, and has a strong business history in the Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions.

'We are very pleased that Annette has decided to join Planon,' said Pierre Guelen, Planon CEO and founder. 'We are confident that h er business development and sales acumen as well as her ability to build strong customer relationships, in both start-up and conglomerate environments, will accelerate our growth and further success in the Asian markets.'

Annette joins Planon following positions at The Nielsen Company, a global leader in audience insights, data and analytics, most recently as Regional Managing Director South East Asia Cluster and Strategic APAC Accounts. Before joining Nielsen, Annette held senior leadership roles at Pointlogic, Digne Consult, Latitude, and The Baan Company. She holds a bachelor's degree in International Business from Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences. Annette is of Dutch origin and has lived in Singapore for 30 years.

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people and processes. By eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform, Planon provides all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.