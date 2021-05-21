Plant a Tree for a Sustainable Future with PanzerGlass' Limited Artist Edition ClearCase™

PanzerGlass in collaboration with LA-based artist and philanthropist Mikael B and non-profit organization, The Perfect World Foundation, pledges to plant a tree for each unit sold.

DUBAI, UAE, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PanzerGlass, one of the leading screen protection brands in the world, announces the launch of its Limited Artist Edition ClearCase™ as part of its sustainability initiatives.



The company has partnered with Los Angeles-based artist and philanthropist Mikael Brandrup (a.k.a. Mikael B), an ambassador for the Perfect World Foundation, a non-profit organisation that raises awareness and supports efforts to prevent the global ecological crisis.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mikael B. for our first-ever limited artist edition ClearCase. For each unit sold, we will plant a tree in the Sir David Attenborough Forest. This collaboration bridges smartphone protection, abstract street style art, and forest restoration to create small changes for a better world," announces Head of Global Marketing Michael Broend.

The Limited Artist Edition ClearCase™ available for iPhone 11 and 12 models features Mikael B's original artwork and has a signature antibacterial coating proven to kill up to 99.99% of most common surface bacteria, a 100% recycled TPU frame, and an extra-strong honeycomb pattern to enhance shock absorption providing 25% improved scratch resistance.

Mikael B is an urban contemporary artist who always had a desire to make a difference with his art. He founded the Mikael B Foundation in 2017, where all his charity initiatives came together – including projects for a school in Cambodia, saving the world seas, and planting trees to reduce CO2 in collaboration with The Perfect World Foundation.

On this initiative, Mikael B commented: "The collaboration has been built on a shared passion for changing the world for the better. To kick off the project, I created a mural called "Moment of Clarity" in Los Angeles. I used the composition of the mural to design a ClearCase to protect your phone that bridges the PanzerGlass heritage and my art style."

"As a global business, we believe we have a responsibility to find sustainable solutions in everything we do. Our journey for a greener planet started years ago. Let's continue this journey and take responsibility together," adds Michael Broend.

The Limited Artist Edition ClearCase will be made available for purchase at the leading Smartphone Electronics Accessories Retailers.

About PanzerGlass™

In 2013, the Danish start-up launched its new and exclusive line of products for mobile devices. Today, a leader in its category, PanzerGlass™, has 130 employees, is present in 70 different countries.

PanzerGlass™ is part of the Juhl Bach Holding Group, one of Denmark's largest family-owned holding companies. JB Holding specializes in venture operations and has an impressive portfolio of companies ranging from start-ups to mature companies.

