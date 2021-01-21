Play To Win Big Trading Bonuses: TMGM, Official Partner Of The Australian Open, Launches Online Tennis Game Competition

There's over AUD$20,000 in prizes to be won during the month-long online tennis game competition, provided by TMGM, the Exclusive Online Trading Platform of the Australian Open.

SYDNEY, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian Open is undoubtedly one of the most invigorating events of the 2021 calendar. Which is why TMGM, Official Partner of the tennis tournament, is making headlines with the launch of a first-of-its-kind online game competition. It's the first to offer lucrative trading bonuses for high scoring players.



The game, TMGM Open, can be found at tmgm.tennis and is available on both mobile and desktop. It is free-to-play and open to players in most countries (for the full list please refer to the game website).

The online game offers uniquely engaging gameplay. Players navigate through a digitalised tennis court with a retro-style interface where they "serve" back and forth for points. Players get more points as they "level up" through varying levels of game difficulty. Trading fans will make notice of the bull and bear characters within the game - a clever homage to the competitive trading world. More information about the scoring system and player rules can be found at tmgm.tennis.

While the game is sure to provide endless hours of entertainment, players are motivated to top the leaderboard in a bid for lucrative bonus prizes to be used on the TMGM platform. Non-Australian based participants are eligible to receive these bonuses, with USD$1,000 to the first one in the ranking, USD$700 for the 2nd, USD$500 to the 3rd, USD$300 for players that get 4th to 10th place, and USD$100 for the 11th to 20th ranks.

The competition kicked off this month on 12th January, 2021 and will end a month later on 14th February, 2021. Winners will be selected based on game leaderboard position (and qualifying requirements listed in the Terms & Conditions) on 15th February, 2021 by TMGM.

TMGM states that the Winners will be notified within 24 hours of the Competition Close by phone call and email. To participate and be eligible for the prizes, the contestant will need to meet the requirements listed in TMGM's Terms & Conditions.

Entering the online competition is easy: Entrants need to join the game, agree to the Terms & Conditions and provide valid basic information. Players are encouraged to continually play over the next month to improve their high score and make it to the leaderboard.

Check out TMGM Open and register for a chance to win at tmgm.tennis. For more information about eligibility requirements, read the Terms & Conditions.

ABOUT TMGM

TMGM simplifies direct CFD trading. Built with cutting-edge technology, turn-key support and an innovative structure, TMGM makes trading on the global markets easy. The platform empowers investors of all types to take full charge of their investment portfolio, combining lucrative CFD trading opportunities across 7 asset classes with access to 15,000+ products. Investors choose TMGM for the transparent trading environment, competitive pricing and lightning speed execution. When trading with TMGM, traders only have to worry about investment decisions - the platform does the rest. For more information about this trusted CFD trading provider, visit TMGM.COM

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1423310/tmgm_online_tennis_game_ao21.jpg?p=medium600

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1251861/TMGM_Logo.jpg?p=medium600