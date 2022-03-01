PLDT, Smart and PayMaya top Philippines' Oscars of public relations

MANILA, Philippines, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLDT and Smart have maintained the group's winning streak at the Public Relations Society of the Philippines' Anvil Awards, receiving top honors for the second straight year at the country's Oscars of public relations.

In a virtual ceremony held recently, PLDT and Smart bagged 21 awards, including citations of fintech unit PayMaya, and back-to-back Company of the Year honors. The group brought home two golds and 18 silvers for programs on brand communication, corporate social responsibility, employee engagement and financial inclusion.

"We are truly honored and humbled to receive back-to-back Company of the Year citations. We continue our mission to provide digital innovations that empower Filipinos to live smarter for a better world," said Cathy Yang, FVP and Group Head of Corporate Communications for PLDT and Smart.

"The Anvil honors the best campaigns that show the impact of communications, in all of its forms. As long as we continue creating meaningful and relevant projects, and make sure that these ripple across society, then, our role is fulfilled," said Anvil Awards Chairperson, Ma. Louisa Sebastian, APR.

PLDT and Smart received gold Anvils for COVID Warrior Communications Program, a multi-platform campaign to drive awareness and care for employees amid COVID-19; and Better Today Time Capsule Project, which promotes the use of art for catharsis and mental healthcare.

Silver Anvil awardees include brand initiatives—MVP Bossings and the Great Connections Podcast by FreeBee from PLDT Enterprise, and Smart Giga Study 360 video, Smart Prepaid's This is Us, and BTS Passion and Purpose campaigns.

The group also bagged silvers for workforce initiatives: Families and Communities: Stronger Together, an engagement initiative for employees and dependents; Mind Your Health, an integrated mental health support program; Wellness Revolution, which promotes holistic well-being, and "Yes, She Can!"—a landmark campaign for Women's Month.

Corporate advocacy programs also received silver Anvils, namely, Better Today Conversations and Better Today with La Union and Tarlac, key mental health initiatives; CyberSmart, a virtual caravan to help mitigate risks online; Digital Farmers Program and Buy Local, Buy Smart, which promote livelihood opportunities; Gabay Guro, a flagship program for teachers; and #NoLearnerLeftBehind, the group's consolidated campaign to champion inclusive education.

PayMaya also got silver nods for I am PayMaya Town Hall, a cascade of latest corporate developments, directions, and performance; and The SAFEwork Playbook: a publication of pandemic and work arrangement protocols.