PLDT, Smart assure customers continued service in stores, online amid surge

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) are assuring their customers of continued service amid tighter community restrictions in various areas nationwide. This, as the country braces for the new surge of infections due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"We are fully prepared to serve our customers amid mobility restrictions. Our customers can be reassured that we can address their inquiries offline and online through our physical stores, virtual booking sites, official social media accounts, and other channels," said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT and Smart President and CEO.

Digital payments and services

Customers may apply for new accounts online at pldthome.com. They can also check the status of their application via the tracker (https://bit.ly/pldttracker) and learn how-tos via the FAQ (bit.ly/pldtsupport) page.

Over 3.7 million PLDT and Smart customers have shifted to paperless billing as of November 2021. For billing concerns, PLDT customers can text PLDTHOMEBILL and send to 0970 0000 171 or check their bills at my.pldthome.com. Smart postpaid subscribers can also manage their accounts via the GigaLife App or through my.smart.com.ph.

Smart customers can also download and use the GigaLife App to purchase load for their prepaid phones and other services.

PLDT and Smart customers can pay their bills online. They can check out https://pldthome.com/paymentcenters and https://smart.com.ph/paymentcenters/ for options.

Customers are highly encouraged to book virtual appointments for their online or in-store transactions. Over 230,000 customers all over the country made appointments via the booking platform by end 2021. Appointments can be booked online through the following links:

PLDT Virtual Appointment Scheduler: bit.ly/pldtssc

Smart Virtual Appointment Scheduler: https://smrt.ph/bookanapp

They can also inquire via verified official social media channels of PLDT and Smart.

However, PLDT and Smart stores will remain open -- following the guidelines set by the IATF -- should customers need to drop by.

Mall-based and non-mall-based hubs in areas under Alert Level 3 can still cater to customers according to their regular operating hours, following the customer capacity set by the government.

Store frontliners are also fully vaccinated. They are also equipped with personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of the virus. Aside from the regular sanitation after every transaction, each store also undergoes a weekly disinfection using hospital-grade technology. All stores are also equipped with safety shields, QR codes, and no-touch services.