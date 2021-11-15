PLDT, Smart outpace competition in fiber, mobile, fixed wireless in first 9M

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of a highly competitive landscape, PLDT outpaced industry rivals in fiber, mobile and fixed-wireless businesses.

PLDT's reported P10.6-billion year-on-year increase in service revenues during the first nine months was significantly higher compared to other industry players.

Adding a record 324,000 fiber customers in the third quarter and ending September with a market leading fiber customer count of 2.09 million, PLDT's fiber-to-the-home business delivered record breaking growth for the third quarter, surpassing its nearest competitor by 100,000 net adds for fiber.

PLDT's Home broadband revenues of P31.5 billion is also almost double that of its competitor.

Having already gained 802,000 new fiber subscribers in the first nine months, PLDT Home is on track to exceed one million net new fiber subscribers this year. Total fiber capacity of PLDT Home now stands at 5.29 million fast broadband ports, after the completion of 1.23 million fiber ports in 2021.

Continuing initiatives to actively migrate its copper subscribers to fiber has brought PLDT's total fixed broadband subscribers to 2.77 million.

40 M mobile data users

On the other hand, PLDT's mobile business Smart continues to gain market share in both the prepaid and postpaid markets, serving the most number of mobile data users in the country at 40 million. Smart's fixed wireless subscribers also breached the one million mark, increasing 24% versus end-2020.

"While on the whole it has been a great nine months, we acknowledge that there is a lot more left to be done. We continue to push ourselves to deliver the best customer experience to our fixed and wireless customers. We look forward to ending the year very strong, and accelerate further next year," said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT Inc and Smart Communications President and CEO.

To continue delivering world-class customer experience, PLDT and its mobile unit Smart continued their network buildout, bringing total capital expenditures to ₱63.3 billion for the first nine months. PLDT and Smart are on track to meeting the 2021 full-year capex guidance of at least ₱88 billion.