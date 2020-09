Plex, Popular Global Streaming Media Platform, takes Legal Action Against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for Trademark Infringement GlobeNewswire September 28, 2020

Los Gatos, CA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plex, the popular global streaming media platform for all your favorite media, today announced it has taken legal action against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for trademark infringement. In September 2020, Zee announced it was launching a competing video service, titled Zee Plex, in an obvious attempt to trade off of the Plex brand and global goodwill.

Available to consumers globally, Plex is taking measures to defend its intellectual property, and specifically, in this case, to protect its trademark and brand.

The suit alleging trademark infringement has been lodged with the High Court of India and as per the practice, papers have been served upon ZEEL by email. The matter should come up for hearing in the coming days.

