Plinko Games is now online on the world's largest marketplaces

For PLINKO GAMES, which specializes in developing and producing wooden toys, the year 2022 marked the entry into the global market. Today, the brand is available on Amazon, Etsy, and eBay for customers anywhere in the world. Plinko Games has become an example of a steadily growing business, with the hard work of a professional team and dedication to the values behind its success. This has helped a small local brand, marketed by word of mouth and crowdfunded, scale and assert itself boldly internationally.

Plinko Games are high-quality eco-friendly wooden toys that appeal to people of all ages. These toys will not only become a source of positive emotions but also helpers: you can spend your time with them in a fun and exciting way, develop your wits, and ability to control your body and orientate in space. PLINKO GAMES can produce completely custom toys tailored to customers' wishes of design and size - from board games to human-sized toys.

Plinko Games' wooden toys will be closer to their customers in 2022. The company's website is being updated: it has become even more user-friendly, informative, and attractive. But the most important event for the brand is entering the global market. Now every customer from the multimillion audience of Amazon, Etsy, and eBay marketplaces can buy any ready-made Plinko Games or order a custom-made one according to their wishes.

As the company enters international marketplaces, it is open for cooperation. Here you can find out what other professionals are looking for at Plinko Games and how to join the community of creative people who create incredible wooden toys for all ages. The company is interested in each employee's personal and professional growth and will welcome new team members who share the values of Plinko Games.

About Company

Plinko Games manufactures wooden games and toys for children and adults. The company created the famous board and online game "Plinko board" (Plinko board). All Plinko games bring positive emotions, allow you to diversify your leisure time, and are aimed at the physical and intellectual development of the participants in the game process.

