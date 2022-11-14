Pliops, TYAN Demonstrate NVMe Storage with Industry-Leading Levels of Reliability at SC22

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at SC22, Pliops , a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, will be on hand to highlight dense, reliable NVMe storage solutions that are simple to build.



Pliops and TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, are teaming to demonstrate a high-speed storage solution that leverages NVMe target offload capability with NVIDIA ConnnectX-6 EN along with Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP) and TYAN’s NVMe optimized high-performance server. SMART Modular’s DC4800 NVMe data center SSD will also be featured in this demo.

With the success of many business-critical operations depending on rapid access to large databases, enterprises are increasingly adopting NVMe SSDs to increase application performance. However, traditional storage infrastructure setups that utilize RAID have inherent inefficiencies in cost-effectively delivering high performance with high reliability. RAID 0 implementations provide high performance but no data protection, while RAID 10 delivers high reliability but at twice the cost. While RAID 5 is a proven method for hard disk arrays, it’s not as effective for SSD arrays, where it can potentially decrease reliability. The ideal data protection solution provides the benefits of hardware RAID 5 without the inherent limitations in performance, endurance and capacity.

There is an immediate need for a new generation of hardware-accelerated data processing and storage management technology to support this wave of high-capacity NVMe SSD adoption. The increase in SSD storage capacity means a drive failure can significantly impact system availability, performance and data protection. Pliops XDP addresses this by eliminating blast radius anxiety, providing hardware-based redundancy (RAID) and storage accelerator functionality.

Additional key Pliops XDP features include:

No Compromise Drive Failure Protection (DFP) – Pliops DFP provides no compromise RAID 5/6 style reliability without the performance and capacity penalties of traditional RAID solutions. Pliops DFP enables drive rebuilds at faster than 20 min/TB with minimal performance impact and is 12x faster than HW RAID 5.

– Pliops DFP provides no compromise RAID 5/6 style reliability without the performance and capacity penalties of traditional RAID solutions. Pliops DFP enables drive rebuilds at faster than 20 min/TB with minimal performance impact and is 12x faster than HW RAID 5. Breakthrough Capacity Scaling – Pliops XDP increases capacity savings up to 6x with inline compression while enabling full drive capacity usage. Endurance is enhanced up to 7x for longer drive life through a dramatic reduction in write, read and space amplification.

– Pliops XDP increases capacity savings up to 6x with inline compression while enabling full drive capacity usage. Endurance is enhanced up to 7x for longer drive life through a dramatic reduction in write, read and space amplification. In line Compression

SSD WAF Improvement

“Even highly resilient architectures suffer performance degradation due to drive failures and consume drive, server and storage node resources – negatively impacting customers and business results,” said Tony Afshary, Pliops global vice president of products and marketing. “Pliops is changing this by bringing a new level of performance and reliability to SSD-based environments. Our advanced DFP maintains constant data availability with no data loss or downtime – enabling customers to deliver on stringent SLAs.”

“We are focused on designing solutions that excel in the most high-performance environments,” said Danny Hsu, vice president of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation’s Server Infrastructure Business Unit. “By joining with Pliops and leveraging their XDP to fully take advantage of high-capacity NVMe SSDs, hyperscale and HPC environments can achieve an impressive level of performance with unprecedented data protection. At TYAN, we deliver leading-edge systems optimized to accelerate compute-intensive workloads. Pliops XDP is an exciting new technology that meets every criteria to allow next-generation architectures to process large volumes of data.”

Demos will be conducted in TYAN’s booth #2000 on the SC22 show floor. For more information, please visit www.pliops.com. To connect with Pliops at SC22, please contact demo@pliops.com.

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017 and named one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups in 2020 and 2021, Pliops has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.



