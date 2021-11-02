PluginHive partners with Hong Kong Post and FedEx To Empower Hong Kong's eCommerce Merchants

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PluginHive, a company specialised in eCommerce shipping solutions has been enabling eCommerce Merchants across the globe to provide quick and hassle free delivery to their customers. Expanding their effort further into the Hong Kong region, PluginHive has now got their multi-carrier eCommerce shipping solution officially certified by Hong Kong Post, the leading carrier service in Hong Kong. The certification happened soon after PluginHive signed an agreement with FedEx to launch a campaign across Asia Pacific, Middle East, India, & Africa region to provide their automated shipping solution for free to all eCommerce merchants using Shopify, WooCommerce & BigCommerce. This comes with added benefits for the Hong Kong-based small eCommerce merchants since the partnership offers up to a 75% discount on the shipping cost on successful signup with FedEx.

Since the partnership, PluginHive has successfully onboarded many Shopify merchants across Hong Kong and has got great feedback for the initiative.

On this occasion, PluginHive CEO & Founder Ahammed Mirdas responded, "Hong Kong is a budding market for eCommerce in 2021. This integration is aimed to boost the small & medium eCommerce business across Hong Kong by bringing together the fastest and most reliable shipping services from Hong Kong Post with the reach and quality of service that FedEx provides in 220+ countries across the globe. PluginHive is excited to be the catalyst in driving this partnership and believes eCommerce merchants will take advantage of it in the upcoming weeks."

With a combined user base of around 1 Million users across Hong Kong, popular eCommerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento & BigCommerce, along with the automated shipping solution by PluginHive can empower small e-sellers to provide a great shopping experience to their customers.

As a part of this integration, merchants will be able to integrate Hong Kong Post & FedEx within their eCommerce stores powered by Shopify, WooCommerce & BigCommerce with the help of PluginHive multi-carrier shipping solution. PluginHive has ensured a streamlined carrier account sign-up process that involves a single click account registration and a smooth merchant onboarding with the help of dedicated shipping experts that will be available 24x7 via multiple channels.

Hong Kong eCommerce merchants using Shopify, WooCommerce & BigCommerce can get more details on the integration by contacting the PluginHive Support Team or visiting official PluginHive Facebook page.

Media contact:

Ujjawal Shirkot

ujjawal@pluginhive.com