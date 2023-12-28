PlugXR Caps Off a Pioneering Year with Achievements and Exclusive Holiday Offers

As we bid farewell to a remarkable year, PlugXR, a leading no-code SaaS platform for creating immersive Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality and Spatial Computing solutions, is wrapping up 2023 with a flourish. This holiday season, it announced an exclusive offer—up to 50% off on various subscription plans and pricing - designed to empower creators, marketers, and brands to add charm to their festive campaigns.



Throughout the year, PlugXR has been actively involved in advancing immersive technology, introducing significant updates and participating in influential industry events. Launching its Version 6.0 and branding updates giving it a fresh look were pivotal moments. This update unveiled powerful features, such as seamless integration with the 8th Wall SDK, elevating the capabilities of its platform.



The integration of the 8th Wall SDK played a crucial role in enhancing PlugXR’s WebAR capabilities. As the demand for WebAR experiences continues to rise, this integration empowers creators to fully utilize the potential of augmented reality directly through web browsers.



Participation in “BitBasel,” “ArtBasel,” “ART WITH ME” and “Metacenter” events marked a significant success, reinforcing its position as an industry leader. The event provided a platform to showcase its innovative solutions and connect with professionals shaping the future of technology and design.



Being selected as a delegate for the AsiaBerlin Summit 2023 and coverage with Yourstory was an honor that allowed PlugXR to engage in meaningful discussions with influential figures from Asia and Europe. This collaboration fostered mutual growth and positioned it as a key player in the global XR landscape.

Surpassing the 50,000-user milestone underscores its widespread adoption and the trust it has garnered within the creator community.

The inauguration of its new office space, graced by Jennifer Larson, US Embassy Council General, was a momentous occasion. It symbolized a commitment to scaling operations and continuing to make a positive impact in the XR industry.

In line with its dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, it is aligned with the recently unveiled Spatial Computing device Apple Vision Pro. This strategic move adds robust functionalities to its platform, empowering developers and creators with cutting-edge tools for Vision Pro. By embracing the Apple Vision Pro vision, PlugXR is furthering its platform capabilities, offering a new dimension for creators to explore and innovate.

Festive Offers offered by PlugXR

As a token of appreciation, PlugXR is offering up to 50% off on its Yearly Teams/Professional Plans (Code: PXRCN50) and 15% off on Monthly Plans (Code: PXRCN15).

It is spreading festive cheer not only to creators and businesses but also to schools and universities.

Educational Offer Details: 15% Off on School & Universities Yearly Plan

To make XR more accessible for schools and universities, it is offering an exclusive 15% discount (Code: PXRSU15) on its already minimal pricing for the Yearly Plan. This special offer is designed to encourage the adoption of XR technology among the younger generation, providing educators with a powerful tool to enhance learning experiences.



Offer Expires on 24/01/04!

This limited-time offer is a testament to its gratitude towards its users. PlugXR looks forward to a future filled with creativity, collaboration, and growth.

Join PlugXR in celebrating a year of achievements and innovation.

