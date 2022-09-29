Plume Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Highly Differentiated Customer-first Approach in the Global Smart Home-as-a-Service Industry

Plume's pioneering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Experience Management Platform enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to optimize customer experience and deliver highly personalized cloud- and AI-driven WiFi services to broadband subscribers around the world.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the smart home-as-a-service industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Plume® , the personalized communications services pioneer, with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for delivering immense value to its new and existing customers. Plume's cloud-based platform enables broadband service providers to deliver high-value digital services to both small businesses and residential broadband subscribers.

By leveraging an open-source, cloud-based framework––OpenSync™––Plume facilitates the accelerated deployment of innovative services for smart homes and small businesses with self-optimizing WiFi, flawless connectivity, robust security, superior customization, and more. Plume's SaaS Experience Platform uses sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) to gain a unique understanding of a user's devices, network, and environment, to personalize the services to their unique requirements. From its comprehensive research, Frost and Sullivan believes that Plume brings an unmatched competitive edge to the smart home-as-a-service market.

This technological edge and innovative thinking have enabled Plume to stand out in the marketplace and build a strong and growing customer base of over 41 million locations worldwide1. The company aggressively drives market growth by continually optimizing its operations and product offerings, evidenced by its strong and diverse customer base, which today stands at over 275 service providers, spanning more than 30 countries across the world.

Plume's platform provides access to a suite of services such as HomePass™, WorkPass™, Haystack™, and Harvest™ that help CSPs to address user pain points and guarantee a seamless end-to-end customer experience, and by leveraging data and insights that power cutting-edge management tools and analytics and provide valuable market insights.

"At the center of Plume's platform is OpenSync, an open-source framework that decouples services from CPE hardware to bring service providers freedom, choice, and huge operational flexibility and efficiency. The company's cloud-first approach is unique among its peers, and its continual investment in new ventures, technology, and partnerships expand its reach and product enhancement to deliver excellence and value to its customers," said Anirudh Bhaskaran, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan "Plume impressively maps its services, solutions, and product structure through its website, giving current and potential clients a streamlined, digestible, and in-depth idea of its capabilities."

Through its customer-centric approach, Plume strives to operate on the guiding philosophy that its success relies on superior customer satisfaction. This ethos strongly characterizes the company's daily practices to build long-lasting, trustworthy, and reliable relationships with its customers.

Additionally, Plume effectively integrates customer feedback into its overall strategic decisions and business plans to optimize its growth opportunities.

"Plume meets with clients to assess their specific needs and develop tailored solutions with roadmaps for seamless execution. This foundational approach establishes ongoing trust with customers for long-lasting relationships," noted Bhaskaran. "Furthermore, the solution has an ultra-reliable infrastructure with strict service-level agreements. Post-deployment, Plume provides immediate follow-up support: 24/7 availability, a 60-day trial period, proper staff training and education, and marketing toolkits."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Plume's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

