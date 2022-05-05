Pluribus Networks and Tech Data announce partnership in Asia Pacific & Japan

SINGAPORE and SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX Company, and Pluribus Networks have today announced a new partnership which will leverage Pluribus Networks’ unique vision of Unified Cloud Networking and their Unified Cloud Fabric™ solution to accelerate the digital and network transformation journey for customers across the Asia Pacific & Japan region.

“With Asia Pacific region’s data center market slated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent during 2022 – 2027 with investments of USD94 billion by 20271, this partnership with Pluribus Networks is timely and perfectly complements our rich data center infrastructure solutions portfolio,” shared Anand Chakravarthy, Head of Business Development for Networking, Tech Data Asia Pacific & Japan. “We are excited to introduce Pluribus Networks’ Unified Cloud Fabric solution and Netvisor ONE networking operating system, which we predict will be game-changers for our data center infrastructure customers and partners.”

“We are delighted to welcome Tech Data to the Pluribus Partners First Program as a distributor and to tap into Tech Data’s vast reach across the Asia Pacific & Japan region’s Channel Partner Community, while also complementing their existing solutions portfolio,” said Nitin Acharekar, Head of APAC Sales, Pluribus Networks. “Both companies are aligned in our vision of incubating and growing disruptive technologies, as well as simplifying the go-to-market for all channel partners in the region.”

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Faster time-to-market & enriched datacenter infrastructure offerings for all channel partners

Easy access to Pluribus Networks’ uniquely differentiated network solutions

Value-added services such as pre and post-sales support to partners and customers

The Pluribus Unified Cloud Fabric solution is a next generation data center fabric that unifies and automates networking and distributed security across switches and servers, overlay and underlay networks and distributed cloud data centers. Based on the principles of open networking, the SDN automated fabric reduces network operations tasks by orders of magnitude, strengthens data center security with microsegmentation and enables pervasive network visibility, all at the lowest total cost of ownership.

1 Ariston Advisory & Intelligence, APAC Data Center Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022- 2027, January 2022

About Tech Data

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About Pluribus Networks

Pluribus Networks, the Unified Cloud Networking company, delivers solutions based on the principles of open networking and distributed, controllerless SDN automation. The Linux-based Netvisor® ONE operating system and the Unified Cloud Fabric™ software have been purpose built to deliver radically automated and simplified cloud networking along with superior economics by leveraging white box switches from open networking partners as well as Pluribus’ own Freedom™ Series of switches. The Unified Cloud Fabric is optimized to deliver a modern cloud network fabric across distributed clouds and data center sites with rich services, automated operations, intrinsic security and visibility and no single point of failure. Pluribus is deployed by hundreds of customers, including more than 100 tier one mobile network operators, in mission critical networks around the globe. Visit Pluribus Networks to learn more.

