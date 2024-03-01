PNK Group aims to enhance the efficiency of Bethel Factories

The production site under PNK Group's purview will receive additional equipment to further this goal.

—

Located in Bethel County, Pennsylvania, PNK Group's plant for producing structural elements for buildings has already reached its planned capacity. Despite this achievement, the company anticipates a 20-30% increase in productivity.

Acquired in April 2023, the plant specializes in manufacturing precast concrete elements, including columns, panels, beams, dock pits, and other products distributed to Pennsylvania and Georgia. Its production capacity enables the construction of approximately 4 million square feet of industrial buildings annually.

Occupying a 48,000-square-foot complex on approximately 28 acres of land, the facility employs around 80 technical engineering and industrial worker professionals.

Equipped with cranes boasting a lifting capacity of up to 15 tons and additional hydraulic machinery from Germany, the plant is slated for significant capacity expansion following modernization.

The Bethel County plant marks PNK Group's second venture in the United States, with the first located near Winder, Georgia, boasting even more significant production potential. PNK Group plans to develop its East Coast plants further and establish project completion centers based on these facilities.

As an engineering and manufacturing pioneer, PNK Group spearheads technological advancements in industrial construction. The company's construction methodology, utilizing large-unit blocks, streamlines building assembly through precise element production, minimizing the need for extensive labor and heavy machinery.

Contact Info:

Name: Mark B. Stiles

Email: Send Email

Organization: PNK Group

Address: 17 State Street, Suite 3930

Phone: 16465177915

Website: https://pnk.group



