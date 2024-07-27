PNK Group USA Announces First Proprietary Technology Building in Georgia

New 1.2 Million Square Foot Industrial Facility to be Completed in 2024

PNK Group USA is proud to announce the construction of a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial building at PNK Park Southern Gateway at Lambert Farms in McDonough, Georgia. This state-of-the-art facility, set to be completed by the end of the year, incorporates PNK Group USA's proprietary construction technology.

This speculative building boasts high specifications, including:

- Height: 45' peak, 40' clear

- Slab: Reinforced 8" slab

- Roof: 60 mil, R-25

- Walls: Three-layer concrete walls with insulation

- Dock Equipment: 100% included (40,000 lbs. levelers)

- Lighting: 30FC with motion sensors

The building's durable and functional structural frame, featuring reinforced concrete columns, allows for the installation of technology, production equipment, or overhead crane beams with a lifting capacity of up to 8 tons without complex reconstruction.

The installation of reinforced concrete elements and a concrete slab is currently underway. On June 22, HVAC equipment was installed using a helicopter, showcasing the innovative methods employed in this project.

PNK Group USA has already completed two industrial buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet at PNK Park Southern Gateway, with two more buildings planned for future construction. The company has successfully experimented with using concrete girders and replacing steel columns with reinforced concrete columns on other projects, including PNK Park Humboldt in Hazelton, PA, and PNK Park—Great Stream Commons in Allenwood, PA. This innovation has resulted in an increase in bolted connections and fewer welded connections, with plans to eliminate welded joints altogether through expanded in-house manufacturing and more precise element production.

The new Georgia facility will be constructed using elements produced by PNK Group USA's factories in Winder, Georgia, and Bethel, PA. These plants are currently undergoing upgrades and the addition of advanced equipment to create completion centers for rapidly constructing industrial buildings.

PNK Group USA's proprietary technology involves the use of prefab large-unit blocks, simplifying the construction process and enhancing building functionality and reliability. This high-precision prefab structural frame system minimizes the need for extensive labor and heavy machinery.

