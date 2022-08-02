PNY launches XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB(TM) DDR4 Silver 3200MHz and 3600MHz desktop memory

HSINCHU, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Silver DDR4 Memory is designed for gamers and enthusiasts and offers a brilliant RGB design combined with extreme overclocked performance, taking any PC that uses it to the extreme.



EPIC-X RGB TM - Synchronise with mainstream motherboards and control your color experience

- Synchronise with mainstream motherboards and control your color experience Extreme Performance - Pushes the limit with aggressive speed, low latency, and extreme overclocking capabilities

XMP 2.0 Support - Super easy overlocking and runs at top speed

Cool Under Pressure - Overclocking made simple for top speed performance

The ethos behind XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Silver DDR4 Memory is for its users to destroy the competition on the outside whilst looking good on the inside.

PNY has covered every base with its elite DDR4 RGB Silver 3200MHz CL16 and 3600MHz CL18 desktop memory upgrades. Using the company's most advanced RGB with aluminium heat spreaders of brushed silver and a simplistic design, PNY's premium XLR8 modules combine top-tier components and select ICs for aggressive speed, low latency, bullet-proof reliability and the extreme overclocking capabilities that serious gamers demand.

Overclocking is made even easier with Intel® XMP compatibility.

PNY has been rigorously sourcing and manufacturing memory upgrades for thousands of the most popular PC platforms for over 30 years and it shows in the new XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Silver DDR4 Memory.

PNY's premium XLR8 memory features their most aggressive speeds, highest bandwidth, lowest latency and power consumption, and most advanced thermal performance for maximum PC stability and responsiveness during memory-intensive gaming and application use.

PNY XLR8 DDR4 memory modules are also rigorously engineered and tested to ensure peak performance in even the most challenging gaming environments.

For more details please visit the company's website

https://www.pny.com.tw/en/products-detail/XLR8-RGB-DDR4-3600MHz-silver/

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 35 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, Computer Memory Upgrade Modules, and NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer Graphics Cards. The company's photography-videography, mobility, 3D gaming-visualisation, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

Product photos download: https://www.pny.com.tw/en/marketing-detail/silverRGB