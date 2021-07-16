PNY LX2030 and LX3030 M.2 NVMe Gen3 x4 Solid State Drives: More Endurance for the Chia(R) Plotting Needs

HSINCHU, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY announced today the launch of the LX2030 and LX3030 line of ultra high endurance SSDs to the company's assortment of solid-state drives. The new LX families of SSDs offer ever higher levels of endurance designed for "proof of space and time" applications like Chia (XCH) Plotting.



PNY LX2030 and LX3030 M.2 NVMe Gen3 x4 Solid State Drives, the ideal solution for “proof of space and time” applications like plotting Chia Coin.

Designed for Plotting

The PNY LX2030 and LX3030 M.2 NVMe SSDs are the ideal solution for "proof of space and time" applications like plotting Chia Coin. To secure the blockchain, the data needs to be first created in a process called "plotting", which is only required once per plot file. This process is write intensive, so a desirable SSD for plotting has high sustained write bandwidth and endurance (TBW, or terabytes written). Typically this level of write performance and endurance was only seen on enterprise class SSDs.

Lifextension Technology

The PNY family of LX drives take advantage of Lifextension technology to offer a Chia Plotting TBW rating of up to 54,000 in the LX3030 2TB. To deliver such a high Plotting TBW, the LX series of PNY SSDs utilize an advanced AI Engine, LDPC and Flash I/F to improve NAND endurance, making them the best unit cost for plotting. Without sacrifice, you are able to take full advantage of Lifextension technology and the up to 18X better endurance by adding an LX drive to the system.

Statement From CHIA Team

"I'm very excited that PNY has partnered with Phison to deliver the first SSD for Chia plotting. The LX3030 is tuned for the Chia plotting workload, which requires a high amount of sustained bandwidth. Users can be at ease knowing they won't wear out the drive easily - the LX3030 1TB can create 2PB of plots before wearing out. All of this is in an M.2 80mm form factor for broad compatibility. The entry LX2030 will be great for small form factor systems and 4-6 core desktops and laptops, like the NUC build," said Jonmichael Hands, VP Storage Business Development at Chia.

LX SSD Product Specification

Chia Plotting TBW:

LX3030 2TB: 54,000



LX3030 1TB: 27,000



LX2030 2TB: 10,000

Chia Plotting Read and Write Performance

LX3030 - Read: 3,200MB/s & Write: 2,400MB/s



LX2030 - Read: 3,200MB/s & Write: 1,000MB/s

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Product Availability

PNY LX2030 and LX3030 M.2 NVMe Gen3 x4 SSDs are available immediately; Contact a PNY account manager for details or through www.pny.com.tw

Keep Current on PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming news.

Follow @PNYAsia on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and join our corporate community on LinkedIn.

About PNY Technologies

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 35 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, Computer Memory Upgrade Modules, NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer Graphics Cards. ta

Image downloads:

https://www.pny.com.tw/en/download/PNY-LX-SSD-photos

Related Links :

http://www.pny.com.tw