Poema Global Holdings Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing February 26, 2021

BERLIN and HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poema Global Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: PPGH.U) (the "Company") announced that, commencing February 26, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 34,500,000 units, completed on January 8, 2021 may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "PPGH.U," and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "PPGH" and "PPGHW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and UBS Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers of the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 5, 2021.

