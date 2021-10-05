Pogi’s Compostable Dog Poop Bags – Best Plant-Based Pet Waste Bags Launched

Pogi’s Pet Supplies recently announced an update to their line of eco-friendly biodegradable dog poop bags. The compostable bags are plant-based, extra sturdy, and leakproof.

—

With the latest announcement, customers will now have access to hygienic poop bags that are globally certified as compostable by both private and commercial standards. In an effort to maintain their zero-plastic policy while maintaining high-quality standards, Pogi’s Pet Supplies ensures the strength and durability of their bags through increased thickness to avoid leaks.

More information is available at https://pogis.com/collections/compostable-poop-bags

The updated bag options cater to the needs of each individual dog and owner. For example, one option utilizes an easy-tie handle to offer a convenient way to enclose poop before tossing. The Grab and Go Bags are designed with a practical dispenser that allows bags to be easily separated and includes an easy-open feature. Each order includes complimentary shipping.

The brand aims to achieve the highest level of eco-friendliness by using sustainable materials throughout its entire line. For example, the company uses completely recyclable cardboard cores for the rolls and boxes. Their commitment has resulted in certifications from top-ranked experts in biodegradable standards.

The bags have been listed with the Biodegradable Products Institute (America’s largest certifying body), European Bioplastics, and TUV Rheinland. Certification by these distinguished organizations guarantees that a product is biodegradable, compostable, and plant-based.

In addition to poop bags, the company also carries environmentally friendly grooming wipes and training pads. The wipes are made with aloe vera, vitamin E, Hawaiian awapuhi and consist of all-natural and sustainable bamboo. They are specially designed to not only clean an animal’s coat but also to enhance its shine.

A satisfied client stated: “In the past, I assumed all poop bags were the same. However, after using Pogi’s Compostable Poop Bags with big indented tear lines and ‘open here’ directional labels, I discovered the difference a good bag can make. I no longer contend with leaking bags or waste time struggling to find the open side, after tearing off a bag one-handed, while also holding my dog. The bags have made my life so much easier.”

Interested parties can find additional details at https://pogis.com/collections/compostable-poop-bags

Contact Info:

Name: Dar Ghafourpour

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pogi's Pet Supplies

Address: E1, 14th Floor, Block E, Tsing Yi Industrial Center Phase 2 1-33 Cheung Tat Road, Tsing Yi, Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Website: https://pogis.com/

Release ID: 89047841