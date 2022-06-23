Point Acquisitions Closes On Record-Breaking Self-Storage Deal

—

Point Acquisitions and Jesse Shemesh are pleased to announce that the commercial real estate investment company has closed on one of the largest single site self storage properties in the country through their proprietary platform: 18975 Marbach Lane in San Antonio, Texas. This property is located right off I-35 in San Antonio heading towards Austin, a huge growth market with excellent demographics and population increase. The property sits on 65+ acres and comprises 700 storage units over 362,000 square feet. The ability for 20 acres of expansion will one day make it the largest self storage site in the country.

“According to Costar, this deal is a top 30 site on a square footage basis. With 20 acres of expansion in the works, it will make it the largest self storage site in the entire country. We are pleased with the growth of our burgeoning direct to seller platform to take down a deal of this size and complexity in a super competitive market of self storage properties, and in the state of Texas. We were happy to see the options our company provided to the seller were more favorable compared to the traditional big shop brokerages for a deal of this size.”

The firm sources organic deal flow to limit the fees usually found with commercial real estate brokers to assure a win/win environment for sellers and investors. Selling commercial property using the Point Acquisitions platform is convenient and simple.

Point Acquisitions streamlines property sales through its off-market process. This means fewer irritants on the part of the client. There are lowered fees, fewer contingencies, faster turnarounds, and more privacy. The company saves clients the headaches of the transaction. Property categories include apartments, commercial buildings, hotels, land, industrial properties, and now self-storage with this recent closing.

Point Acquisitions has more than a quarter-century of collective experience. Their track record has made them an authority in the industry. The technological focus permits the company to streamline the sales process, as well as to conduct and complete sales across the continental United States.







Further details can be seen at https://pointacquisitions.com/

Point Acquisitions purchases commercial properties across most of the continental United States. The sales area is categorized into five regions: North East, Mid Atlantic, South East, Sun Belt, and MidWest. Whether the sale is for retail or industrial property, office space or land, commercial space, or multi-family apartments, Point Acquisitions has the expertise and experience to streamline the entire process. Their expertise in financing and procedural matters can streamline a complex real estate transaction. Extensive knowledge and a hands-on approach mean clients won't be subject to delay, loss of value, or missed opportunity.



About the Company:

Point Acquisitions is a leading authority and industry knowledge base for purchasing, selling, and investing in commercial real estate. A recent acquisition was for an immense self-storage facility set on 65 acres.

Contact Info:

Name: Jesse Shemesh

Email: Send Email

Organization: Point Acquisitions

Address: 333 3rd Ave N Suite 422 B, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Phone: +1(813) 670-8608

Website: https://pointacquisitions.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vE7_829VA1k

Release ID: 89077217

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.