POINT ZERO FORUM UNVEILS AGENDA FOR EVENT ON 21-23 JUNE 2022

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Swiss Secretariat for International Finance (SIF) and Elevandi announced the programme and speaker line-up for the inaugural Point Zero Forum, taking place on 21-23 June in Zurich, Switzerland. Point Zero Forum will serve as the starting point for engaging investors and policymakers with innovators to advance the future of financial services (FOFS).

The Forum is an exclusive invite-only, in-person gathering of select global leaders, founders, and investors with the purpose of:

Developing new ideas to advance the FOFS - decentralised finance and Web 3.0, embedded finance, and sustainable finance

The Forum will be two days of in-depth plenary sessions, deep-dive private roundtables and workshops, and exclusive sessions between founders and investors focusing on two significant new market opportunities built on Web 3.0 architecture. The Forum will be graced by Heng Swee Keat (Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies) and Ueli Maurer (Switzerland's Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Finance).

The Crypto Market Opportunity: US$2.5 trillion market cap [1] : Sessions will explore the progress made by firms in building digital asset infrastructure, operating trusted digital exchanges, and unlocking the internet of value; embedding financial services in customer interactions across sectors such as gaming and social networks.

a. There will be spotlight discussions on: Cyber risk Financial crime Regulatory compliance



The Sustainable Finance Opportunity: $35 trillion invested [2] : Sessions will explore the challenges and the progress of market solutions to address the infrastructure and service needs of enabling ESG compliance and boosting green financing.

a. There will be spotlight discussions on: Accessing credible and verified data from the real economy Building trusted infrastructure and regulatory compliance for data disclosure Impact



ESG, Crypto, and Public Sector Speakers Include : Urban Angehrn (CEO of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA); Sam Bankman-Fried (Founder & CEO, FTX); Stephen Bird (CEO, abrdn); Agustín Carstens (General Manager, Bank for international Settlements BIS); Umar Farooq (CEO, Onyx by JP Morgan); Douglas Feagin (Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships and Investments, Ant Group); Ralph Hamers (Group CEO, UBS); Thomas Jordan (Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank SNB); Eric Lim , (Chief Sustainability Officer, UOB); Kris Marszalek (CEO, Crypto.com); David Marcus (Former Head of Novi and Messenger at Meta, Co-creator of Diem); Ravi Menon (Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)); Hiromichi Mizuno (Special Envoy of U.N. Secretary-General on Innovative Finance and Sustainable Investments); Roman Regelman (CEO, Asset Servicing and Head of Digital, BNY Mellon); Philipp Rickenbacher (Chief Executive Officer, Julius Baer ); Julian Sawyer (CEO, Bitstamp); Julian Teicke (Founder & CEO, wefox); Jason Thompson (CEO, Partior); Dmitry Tokarev (Founder, Copper.co); Robby Yeung (CEO, Animoca Brands); Ben Zhou (Co-founder & CEO, Bybit).

Deep-dive private roundtables include:

'CBDCs and DeFi'

Hosted by : Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub



'Stablecoins: Risks, Potential, and Regulation'

Hosted by : Monetary Authority of Singapore



'The Future of Green Financing'

Hosted by : Milken Institute



'Swiss Climate Scores - Introducing Best Practice Transparency on the Paris -alignment of Investments'

Hosted by : State Secretariat for International Finance



'Open Finance'

Hosted by : State Secretariat for International Finance



'Growth Stage FinTechs'

Hosted by : Monetary Authority of Singapore and Economic Development Board

4. The full agenda can be found here.

Fringe Activities: Brand-New Investor Day and Innovation Open Houses

On the first day of the Forum (21 June), investors are invited to a closed-door session hosted by SIF and MAS. The session will serve as a precedent for the Forum, where investors will be able to gain a perspective on the global market trends and business opportunities that are shaping the FinTech scene, and how these topics will be addressed on the agenda during the main stage.

Also happening on 21 June are open houses hosted by BIS Innovation Hub, Crypto Valley Labs, ETH Zurich, F10, University of Zurich, and ZHAW Zurich University of Applied Sciences. Registrations for these events are now open on the website.

Point Zero Forum is an invitation-only forum for investors, influencers, thinkers, and decision-makers from government and regulators, financial institutions, technology companies, crypto and blockchain networks, and academia. The Forum is organised in cooperation with the BIS Innovation Hub, MAS, and SNB, and supported by Knowledge Partners including Bussmann Advisory, Ecosystm, Finance.Swiss, Milken Institute, Open Wealth Association, and Switzerland Global Enterprise. To request an invite, visit www.pointzeroforum.com.

State Secretariat for International Finance

The State Secretariat for International Finance represents Switzerland's interests in financial, monetary and tax matters not only vis-à-vis partner countries but also in the competent international bodies. It is committed to good framework conditions to ensure that Switzerland can have an innovative, interconnected and sustainable financial centre and business location that is among the world leaders. The State Secretariat is responsible for implementing the financial market policy of the Swiss Government.

Elevandi

Elevandi is set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to foster an open dialogue between the public and private sectors to advance FinTech in the digital economy. We work closely with governments, founders, investors, and corporate leaders to drive collaboration, education, and new sources of value at the industry and national levels. Our initiatives have convened over 300,000 people since 2016 to drive the growth of FinTech through events, closed-door roundtables, investor programmes, educational initiatives, and research. Our flagship product is the Singapore FinTech Festival alongside fast-rising platforms, including the World FinTech Festival and Point Zero Forum.