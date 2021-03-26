"Pokemon Center Global Flagship Store" Opens on Tmall Global

- Opening Celebratory Promotions Underway: Get Event-exclusive Pikachu/Poke Ball Cardboard Boxes and Pokemon Mini Bags -

TOKYO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BeeCruise Inc. of Tokyo, entrusted with Pokemon operation and delivery business, opened the "Pokemon Center Global Flagship Store" on Tmall Global on March 26, 2021, produced by Pokemon Co., Ltd. ( https://pokemoncenter.tmall.hk/ ) Products available at Pokemon Center Japan and Pokemon Center Online can now be purchased at the "Pokemon Center Global Flagship Store." Special gifts and promotions will be offered to commemorate the center's grand opening to allow customers to further enjoy the Pokemon atmosphere.

Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202103152237/_prw_PI5fl_urNg412R.png

Grand Opening Promo (1) Special Pikachu and Poke Ball cardboard boxes for customers' products

-Date: March 26 (Fri.)

*Offer good while supplies last.

-Details: Receive an event-exclusive Pikachu (L size) and/or Poke Ball (S size) cardboard box

Offer eligibility: All customers who make a purchase at "Pokemon Center Global Flagship Store"

Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202103152237/_prw_PI2fl_cPfal44e.jpg

Beginning March 26, customers who make a purchase at the "Pokemon Center Global Flagship Store" will receive a special Pokemon cardboard sheet made exclusively for the event. When assembled, the cardboard becomes a box in the form of Pikachu or a Poke Ball. Enjoy the Pokemon series with these extremely cute event-exclusive cardboard boxes.

*The size of the box will vary depending on the size of the product purchased.

Grand Opening Promo (2) Free Pokemon Mini Bag with purchases over 229 CNY

-Date: March 26 (Fri.)

*Offer good while supplies last.

-Details: Tmall Global Exclusive Pokemon Mini Bag

-Offer eligibility: All customers who purchase more than 229 CNY at "Pokemon Center Global Flagship Store"

Image3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202103152237/_prw_PI3fl_2RViL277.jpg

Customers who purchase over 229 CNY worth of products at the "Pokemon Center Global Flagship Store" will receive an exclusive Pokemon mini bag as a gift. There are eight types of bags, each with a different Pokemon. The mini bag can be used to put in makeup products, masks, etc. This product is not for sale. The Pokemon mini bag will be distributed randomly. Please enjoy this event while supplies last.

Grand Opening Promo (3) Special Lucky Bags on March 26

(First come, first served)

-Date: March 26 (Fri.)

*Offer good while supplies last.

-Details: Tmall Overseas Lucky Bags go on sale March 26

Special lucky bags (359 CNY) containing Pokemon plush dolls and other goods go on sale March 26. Customers can have fun opening the bag to see if their favorite Pokemon plushie is waiting inside.

Products: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202103152237/_prw_PI4fl_oQJApUZR.jpg

About Pokemon Center Global Flagship Store

-Grand opening: March 26 (Fri.)

-URL: https://pokemoncenter.tmall.hk/

-Products available: Official merchandise, etc.

About Pokemon Center

Pokemon Center is the official store for the Pokemon franchise. A wide variety of exclusive Pokemon products are available, including toys, miscellaneous goods, stationery and online store-limited merchandise.

Note: Pokemon - the correct notation is e with an accent mark.